Travel news: Pet-friendly travel, East Coast festivities, YYZ’s busiest times

Bring your BFF (best floofy friend)

Pet-friendly travel is increasingly in demand, as Hilton’s 2022 global trends report points out. In fact, recently “pet-friendly” has been the third most popular search filter on hilton.com, and the company accepts pets at more than 4,600 hotels in Canada and the U.S. The boutique hotel brand Kimpton will also welcome your dog (or cat or other family critter) across all its locations, and its policy is exceptionally inclusive: There’s no extra charge for pets; no limit on how many pets you can bring along; and no cap on pet size or weight — as long as it fits through the door.

Return trip

“Come Home Year” is the theme of Newfoundland and Labrador’s 2022 tourism campaign, which encourages former denizens of the province to travel home, and invites newcomers to holiday there, too. There’s a slate of events still to come, including the Deep Blues Seafood Festival (Aug. 19 to 21, in Old Perlican, N.L.), which will serve up live blues music alongside dishes by local and international chefs. The arts programming includes “Tell Tale Harbour” (Sept. 27 to Oct. 15, various locations), a new musical comedy co-written by and starring Alan Doyle of Great Big Sea. An ode to Atlantic Canada, it’s a tale of how a tiny fishing town comes together to woo a doctor into moving there — an apt plot line. Visit comehome2022.ca for more programming details.

Time to go

Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) is notoriously fraught with long lines right now. If you’re googling, “How early do I need to be at Pearson?” the nuanced answer is: It depends on where you’re flying and when. To be more specific, the airport now has a dashboard showing peak travel periods (torontopearson.com/en/status), so you can plan accordingly. For instance, at press time, if you’re U.S.-bound via Terminal 3, the busiest hour is 4 a.m.; for international departures through the same terminal, it’s busiest at 7 p.m. While it’s not a real-time tool, the dashboard is based upon data from the preceding two weeks.

Sea-to-Sky spa

The next time you’re travelling from Vancouver to Whistler along the Sea-to-Sky corridor, you can pause for a particularly scenic breather at Aika. At the spa company’s creekside location in Squamish, B.C., you can book in for hot and cold therapy: Warm up in the wood-fired sauna, cool off with open-air plunges in galvanized-steel tubs, and chill out in the forest. The restorative sessions are private and can be reserved for two, or groups of up to 10.