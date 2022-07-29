In beautifully preserved Vienna, you can pretend this new hotel in the historic district is your home away from home

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more

The backstory: Vienna, Austria, is an architecture enthusiast’s dream, with its grand baroque beauty making it one of Europe’s most beautifully preserved capitals. Now, there’s a luxury newcomer in the old town — an area inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site — taking over a historic address, of course. In Petersplatz square, a 19th-century neoclassical building that was once the headquarters of a banking group will open as Rosewood Vienna come Aug. 1.

The space: There are 99 guest rooms and suites, ranging from about 330 to 1,900 square feet. The interiors vary in design, but all have the feel of an elegant, art-filled home away from home, decked out with custom contemporary furnishings and an area for relaxing. A private kitchen and a separate dining area also come with select suites, including the Serail House (named after “The Abduction from the Seraglio,” by Mozart, who composed the singspiel in an apartment near where the hotel is located now).

The dining: At the main restaurant, Neue Hoheit Brasserie, you’ll find Austrian dishes on the menu, a gallerylike display of wine bottles, and an indoor-outdoor “secret garden” room for private events. Salon Aurelie is the spot for coffee, tea and pastries in the lobby lounge, while the speakeasy-inspired Neue Hoheit Bar offers a rooftop perch ideal for golden-hour cocktails — terrace with skyline views included.