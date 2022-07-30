What J.Lo’s honeymoon wardrobe is trying to tell us

Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck has embodied many glamorous personas in her 53 years, but since her July 16 wedding to Ben Affleck, she has been demonstrating one side of herself she has never really tried on before: relatable! At least a little bit.

There has been a river of takes on what the blessed reunion of Bennifer means: They’re the last movie stars! A modern-day Liz and Dick! A reset of the year 2003! A collision of the tabloid era with the social media era! One thing is clear: we can’t look away. And they (but particularly she) are really giving us something to look at.

The fashion messaging is clear: from the sentimental ceremony rewear of a white wedding dress saved from the set of “Jersey Girl” (the 2004 movie Lopez starred in with Affleck), to the breezy Reformation sundresses she has been wearing on their family-filled honeymoon in Paris, J.Lo is giving “of the people,” which we’ve never seen from her before.

In part, it feels like a compromise. When you marry a guy who is as famous for his Dunkin’ Donuts runs and rumpled button-downs as he is for his leading roles, you have to try to bridge the gap.

The honeymoon trip is a far cry from the romantic private yacht vacations of their recent and distant past. Some of their offspring are along for the ride: Ben has three kids, with Jennifer Garner; Lopez has twins with Marc Anthony, and we won’t join the tabloids in speculating which of them are in tow and what it might mean for the ones that aren’t.

Relatively quotidian tourist pleasures are on the itinerary: a visit to the Louvre, a cruise along the Seine, pit stops for ice cream and hot chocolate (albeit in the courtyard of the ultra-luxe Four Seasons Hotel George V). There was even a pit stop at Sephora — did Lopez forget her travel-sized dry shampoo like so many of us have done before?

And there were still designer names, of course: Saint Laurent heels, Birkins galore and a private appointment at the Hermès flagship on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré. But the standout pieces from Lopez’s vacation wardrobe have been linen sundresses that retail for under $400. For the boat cruise, Lopez wore a pale floral Reformation linen corseted sundress with wide straps (the style is called the Tagliatelle and costs $335) topped with a simple beige cardi. On her birthday, July 24, she chose another dress from the sustainability-focused California brand, the stretch cotton Stassie in this season’s knockout colour, hot pink. While a $378 sundress is an investment for most of us, these picks are relatively within reach.

She looked relaxed and happy in both outfits, alongside Ben in his forgettable yet dependably handsome button-downs over T-shirts with faded pants and sneakers. It appears she left her hair and makeup team at home and didn’t co-ordinate full beauty looks with every wardrobe change. Glam can add years. Natural takes them off.

When the Afflecks went out to dinner sans kids they got a bit more gussied up. Lopez opted for a very sleek black cut-out gown by Et Ochs for her birthday dinner at Girafe; an elegant cobalt blue Alexander McQueen shirt-dress at Brasserie Lipp, with a Dior handbag monogrammed with the letters J-L-O; and a lovely Gucci floral gown with voluminous sleeves at the Hôtel de Crillon.

Mixing up those two moods, she also busted out a filmy, ruffled Dolce & Gabbana blouse with early-2000s-style low-rider jeans, kick-starting a wave of panic that lowrise jeans might actually be coming back. And we got a peek at what she might have purchased on that Hèrmes shopping mission: a mint-green Birkin that she wore with another casual T-shirt and jeans look.