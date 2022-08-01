Anaergia shares rise on new clean energy deal while Bausch shares sink like a stone on drug patent ruling. Here are the past week’s winners and losers.

WINNERS

Anaergia Inc. (ANRG) +28.81%

Burlington-based Anaergia Inc. saw its shares soar this week after announcing a deal to produce one of Japan’s biggest-ever cow manure biogas production facilities. The facility, in Kasaoka, Japan, is being built for Toyo Energy Solution Co. Anaergia converts organic waste into clean water, fertilizer and renewable natural gas. Anaergia also announced it was helping set up a wastewater treatment plant in California.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) +13.97%

Shares in B.C.-based fuel cell maker Ballard Power Systems rose this week after Joe Manchin, a key swing vote in the U.S. Senate, expressed his support for a new proposal on climate change spending. In addition to cars, Ballard also manufactures power cells for trains, trucks, boats and even backup batteries for radio towers.

Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC) +11.23%

Hamilton-based steelmaker Stelco Holdings saw its shares rise after announcing a share buyback program this week. The company says it intends to spend more than a billion dollars to buy back more than 40 per cent of outstanding Stelco shares. In a press release, Stelco called the buyback “a prudent use of the company’s financial resources.”

LOSERS

Bausch Health Cos. Inc. (BHC) -47.97%

Bausch’s shares sank like a stone after a U.S. court ruled some patents for its Xifaxan irritable bowel syndrome drug were invalid. The ruling opens the door to competition from generic version of the drug, in particular one from Norwich Pharmaceuticals Inc. Bausch, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, said it would “vigorously pursue all available options” to challenge the ruling.