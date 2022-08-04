We put walking sandals to the test—these are the comfiest

The comfiest leather walking sandals: Ecco

The cost: $110

The material: Leather straps, suede footbed, PU (artificial) leather midsole

The review: These Ecco sandals were a big hit in the aforementioned Ask The Kit story, and I was intrigued. Let’s talk design: With their clean, sleek look, they’ll make any Scandi minimalism enthusiast’s heart skip a beat. Also, there are so many colours offered. While the bolder hues like the lime green and the cobalt blue are completely monochromatic, I’m partial to the neutrals like the bronzey tan ones above—they work with so many of my casual summer outfits, from denim shorts to white linen dresses. With seamless velcro fastening, the double straps are so easy to adjust for my wider feet. The straps are crafted from full-grain leather and the soft suede footbed is also orthopedic, a dream for my flat feet.

Teva Hurricane XLT2 Sandals, $100

The best walking sandals for wide feet: Teva

The cost: $100

The material: Recycled nylon straps, EVA footbed, rubber outsole

The review: I’m not going to lie: I scrunched up my nose when I took these Teva sandals out of the box. These were my first pair, and they looked so…chunky. I couldn’t have changed my mind faster. Not only did they look very cool when I put them on, they fit so well on my wide feet. My toes didn’t feel like they were being squished by the triple adjustable velcro straps, and they wrap around the feet so well—I felt so secure in them when I walked 40 minutes to the grocery store and back. I thought to myself, “I could run after the ice cream truck if one drove by right this second” (sadly, it didn’t). My feet love the cushion-y sole with extra padding and traction. There are a variety of colours, but I recommend the all-white style because they look so clean and fresh, and I know they’ll work with any of your summer looks.

Hunter Bloom Sandal, $90

The chicest waterproof walking sandals: Hunter

The cost: $90

The material: Algae and EVA blend

The review: Speaking of a boots brands expanding into sandals, I’m seriously impressed by Hunter’s. They’re unlike any other in the market (read: not trying to look like Birks or Tevas) and have a no-fuss design featuring a platform sole and velcro slingback that keeps my foot secure. These are made out of algae, an ingredient sourced when cleaning up natural waterways, so they’re eco-friendly, waterproof (surprise, surprise) and super easy to clean, if dirt and mud collect after a rainy walk or music festival. I’d love the ability to adjust the front strap for my wide feet—if you’re like me, I’d recommend sizing up.

Sorel Explorer Blitz Stride Sandal, $90 (on sale from $120)

The comfiest platform walking sandals: Sorel

The cost: $90 (on sale from $120)

The material: Leather straps, EVA footbed, rubber outsole

The review: When I rounded up the sandals trends of the season, I was immediately drawn to Sorel’s sandals. Like the brand’s much-loved winter boots, its sandal soles provide great traction, so I didn’t feel like I was slipping and sliding on inclines or hills. The Explorer Blitz style is elevated—literally and aesthetically—thanks to the one-inch platform soles and plush leather straps. It’s easy to adjust the ankle straps to fit, and while the front strap isn’t adjustable, I found there was ample space for my wide foot. I picked these to wear to lunch at one of my favourite restaurants. It’s a 15-minute walk from where I parked the car, and I was genuinely worried I’d feel pain when I walked back to the car, but I was wrong—again. With the moulded EVA foam footbed (and added antimicrobial treatment to ward off odour!), they felt like a pair of sneakers from day 1.

The North Face Skeena Sandal, $70

The travel-friendly walking sandals: The North Face

The cost: $70

The material: Recycled nylon straps, EVA midsole, recycled rubber sole

The review: You can tell by now that I gravitate toward sandals that offer max adjustability, and this pair from The North Face are ideal for that with their thick recycled nylon velcro straps in the front and around the ankle. My sister, who’s a size smaller than me, equally loves them because they conveniently fit her, too. *Eye roll* The footbed is made out of EVA and recycled rubber and features a mini arch, making it comfortable for my flat feet to walk in for an extended time. And they’re minimalist, so they’re perfect for accessorizing almost any summer outfit—which is especially useful if you’re travelling. And since they’re so flat and lightweight, they’ll take up little-to-no room in your carry-on.

Everlane The Renew Sport Sandal, $68 (on sale from $114)

The most stylish walking sandals: Everlane

The cost: $68 (on sale from $114)

The material: Recycled polyester straps, recycled rubber outsole

The review: Everlane named these “sport sandals,” and while they have that Teva-inspired look, to me they give off stylish gladiator sandal vibes with their strappy design. They make my feet (pedicured or not) look sleek, particularly when I wear them with my summer dresses. There are a couple of velcro straps, so I can adjust the fit to my liking. And aside from the hardware, these sandals are made of 100 per cent recycled material. The soft, suede-like foot bed feels lovely against my feet when I’m walking around. FYI: They’re part of Everlane’s summer sale, so now’s a great time to make them your own.

