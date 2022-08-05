For architecture enthusiasts, Wisconsin is arguably the best place to understand Frank Lloyd Wright’s legacy

I stifle an oath as I bang my head on Frank Lloyd Wright’s low bedroom ceiling. So much for appreciating the Asian art, the panoramic windows, or the bucolic greenery of Wisconsin’s hilly Driftless Area that lies beyond.

It’s not the moment of enlightenment I’m seeking on my group tour of Taliesin, the 800-acre estate once home to America’s most famous architect. But I should have seen it coming when I decided to visit this National Historic Landmark, featuring buildings from nearly every decade of Wright’s career. At six-foot-three, I also banged my head 14 years ago while visiting Taliesin West, the sister residence where Wright (1867-1959) used to winter in Scottsdale.

The Wisconsin-born legend of Welsh heritage — an inveterate self-mythologizer — billed himself as five-foot-eight but was closer to five-foot-six. The low ceiling reflects his principle of “compression and release,” creating cramped areas that open up into larger spaces.

Head-banging aside, I’ve always admired the timeless modernity of Wright’s designs. And Madison, Wis., is home to 10 remaining Wright buildings. Although nearby Chicago gets more attention as a Wright mecca, Madison is arguably the world’s best place to explore his rich legacy of organic architecture, which blends form with function and reflects the place and time of construction.

Wright lived here from ages 11 to 20. Nature-obsessed, he originally built Taliesin — his “living laboratory” for architectural experimentation — in 1911 in Spring Green, near where his Welsh ancestors settled in the 1860s and 45 minutes outside Madison.

He remains endlessly topical and fascinating. In 2017, Wisconsin debuted its Frank Lloyd Wright Trail, a self-guided tour of nine landmark Wright structures. In 2019, UNESCO inscribed “the 20th-Century Architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright” on its World Heritage List, recognizing eight buildings, including Taliesin and the Herbert and Katherine Jacobs House.

I drive to view the 1937-built Jacobs House. The two-bedroom, ranch-style house is pure, L-shaped simplicity. Low eaves, clerestory windows and pine walls create a soothing aura of impenetrable middle-class privacy. It’s considered the first Usonian home, embodying a distinctive Wright style that harmonizes with the North American landscape. The corner location in a residential neighbourhood nostalgically evokes the grassy, tree-lined boulevards of my native Victoria, B.C.

I’ve come to Madison partly to recapture the spirit of American innovation that places Wright alongside Walt Disney and Steve Jobs. Lunching on roasted veggies and cheese curds at Craftsman Table & Tap on Frank Lloyd Wright Avenue, I muse about why the award-winning icon who graced Time magazine’s cover in 1938 isn’t more revered in Madison.

I get some indications on a tour of the First Unitarian Society’s Meeting House. “This building changed church architecture for the 20th century,” says March Schweitzer, handing me a copy of the booklet she authored, “That’s Wright: The Madison Legacy of Frank Lloyd Wright.” The church’s eye-catching triangular structure evokes praying hands, or an ice boat skimming across a frozen lake.

However, Schweitzer reveals that Wright — a Unitarian himself — let his initial cost estimate of $60,000 balloon to nearly $214,000. In a letter, one church member dubbed Wright “arrogant, artificial, brazen.” To save money, other members had to haul tons of dolomite for the stone walls. Local suppliers grudgingly settled for 70 cents on the dollar. Wright’s roofs tend to leak, and the church’s third replacement copper roof in 2020 cost $1.6 million.