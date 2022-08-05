Insider’s guide to Singapore: What to eat, drink and do in the cosmopolitan city-state

It’s boom time for Singapore. Once considered perhaps a bit boring, the island country is not just reclaiming its status as a travel hub — it’s a popular transit point for tourists coming to, or leaving from, Asia — the destination is also gaining popularity as a place to stay and holiday.

With over five million people crammed into 729 square kilometres, the cosmopolitan city-state I call home celebrates both the modern and the time-tested. There’s architecture that honours the past, while skyscrapers reflect its status as a modern financial centre. There’s hawker fare that showcases Singapore’s multiracial and immigrant cultures, but no shortage of western fine dining either. And despite the pandemic, new attractions have sprouted within the garden city. Here are five spots I recommend for your next trip here.

For impressive bird’s-eye views: SkyHelix Sentosa (Imbiah Lookout)

Touristy as it may sound, the country’s highest open-air panoramic ride — located on Sentosa, an island just off the mainland — will give you a new perspective, akin to watching a 12-minute reel of Singapore’s development. As the SkyHelix rises, you may feel like you’re emerging from a tropical rainforest. Another world opens up as you ascend further and glimpse military barracks, built on Sentosa during British colonization, which have since turned into heritage hotels. At the highest point, you’ll see in the distance: a prosperous Singapore, glittering with skyscrapers on the mainland.

For a taste of heritage cuisine: Rempapa (2 Paya Lebar Rd.)

This restaurant’s name is a portmanteau of rempah (Malay for “spice paste”) and “papa.” The latter is a reference to chef Damian D’Silva’s reputation as the grandfather of Singapore heritage cuisine, an expansive amalgamation of traditional recipes spanning Chinese, Peranakan, Malay, Indian and Eurasian. As diverse as Singapore itself, the dishes are colourful and fragrant with spices and herbs. Try the vegetarian chickpeas, which marry Indian and Eurasian curry flavours with blistered red peppers, fresh tomatoes, Kashmiri chili powder and turmeric powder.

For cocktails with a sustainable spin: Analogue (30 Victoria St.)

Home to a thriving bar scene, Singapore boasts six of the World’s 50 Best Bars of 2021. Vijay Mudaliar, co-founder of Native, which clinched the sustainable bar award in 2019, opened Analogue last year. Located in a restored chapel, with a countertop made with about 3,500 pounds of used plastic, Analogue takes sustainability a step further. It has a plant-based menu and wants to educate people on ingredients they can eat more of in the future. For example, cacti and succulents that thrive in hot temperatures find their way into Cactus, a refreshing drink also made with mescal, prickly pear, pink dragon fruit and more.

For lessons on Singapore folklore: Hell’s Museum (262 Pasir Panjang Rd.)

Opened last October and stretching over 40,000 square feet, this museum explores concepts and perspectives about death and the afterlife across different civilizations, religions and cultures. Expect to see exhibits like a traditional Chinese graveyard on-site. More macabre (but fascinating to many foreigners) are the 10 Courts of Hell, a series of dioramas based on Taoist teachings depicting the gruesome punishments one gets in the afterlife for crimes committed before death.