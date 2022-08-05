Travel news: Glamping grounds, P.E.I.’s most delicious season, Saint Lucia’s buzzy golf destination

Chic campgrounds

Imagine a boutique hotel where the suites are actually a collection of Airstream trailers and luxury tents in the gorgeous outdoors — complete with amenities like a communal fire pit or all-season pool — and you’ll have the idea behind AutoCamp. The lodging company has just announced it will nearly double its number of glamping sites next year, beginning with a location in Utah’s red-rock country, about 20 minutes from Zion National Park. The other sites to follow will be in Asheville, N.C.; Texas Hill Country; and near Sequoia National Park in California.

Harvest season

“Prince Edward Island is a giant green farm floating in the deep blue sea.” That’s how star chef Michael Smith has described the province he now calls home. To appreciate the bounty yourself, September is an especially delicious time to go: Tickets are on sale for the PEI Fall Flavours Festival (Sept. 8 to Oct. 8), with happenings across the province. The Sobeys-presented festival will kick off with a launch for the cookbook “Canada’s Food Island,” also landing in stores in Sept. New signature events will include “Megepaji: Experience Lennox Island” (an afternoon of seafood and culture on the traditional unceded territory of the Mi’kmaq in Western P.E.I.), as well as three-day, accommodations-included experiences (such as Oysterlicious at Mill River Resort).

In the works

Canopy by Hilton Toronto Yorkville has announced an opening date: Nov. 2022. Featuring interior design by Studio Munge, the 184-room property will mark Canada’s first Canopy — Hilton’s take on the boutique hotel — and will include a café, a restaurant, an indoor pool and fitness spaces. Despite the neighbourhood in its name, the hotel will lie east of Yorkville (387 Bloor St. E.) and share its building with the residences of Rosedale on Bloor.

Coming soon

Ever since it opened, Cabot Cliffs, at the Cabot Cape Breton resort in Inverness, N.S., has taken the No. 1 spot on SCOREGolf’s list of Canada’s top 100 golf courses — a streak that continues with its 2022 ranking. So, it’s no surprise that anticipation is high for the debut of Cabot Saint Lucia. Located on the Caribbean island’s northern tip, the forthcoming destination will encompass a boutique oceanfront resort and the Point Hardy Golf Club. The latter’s 18-hole course will be designed by acclaimed architects Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, and shaped by the extraordinary landscape.