Looking for an apartment to rent? Try taking these steps

“You need to have a good handle on where you want to live and how that’s going to impact your lifestyle,” Dhillon said. And, like the purchase price of houses, the listing price for a rental might not be the price it actually rents for, she added.

“There are multiple people bidding for those properties and they are (pushing) up rent just like they were bidding up sale prices.” So it’s important to know the upper limit of your budget to allow some flexibility.

Hot competition is pushing some tenants to offer multiple months of rent up front to stand out against other prospective tenants, Dhillon said, adding that renters who consider going that route should have an agreement with the landlord that outlines how the offer will work.

Benjamin Ries, a housing lawyer with Downtown Legal Services at the University of Toronto, said offering multiple months of rent up front is maybe not the best tactic financially, but it is legal as long as it is the idea of the prospective tenant and not the landlord.

Ries also cautioned tenants about a scam targeting renters in which money is paid up front to the person advertising a rental. “You have no proof that they are either the owner or the owner’s agent,” he said. While this scam faded somewhat over the pandemic, it has started up again as the market heats up.

“Don’t give money to somebody whose name and address you don’t have,” Ries said. Without those, tenants can’t sue to get their money back.

For Morrison, it’s difficult to save any additional money each month given the amount of ODSP she receives. It was difficult to get landlords to talk to her in the first place, she said.

Morrison volunteers with ACORN Canada, a national advocacy organization for low- and moderate-income people. She wants to see policies like vacancy decontrol — which allows landlords to raise the rent by any amount between tenants — removed in Ontario to help tenants better afford a safe place to live.

“Housing is a human right … it’s not a commodity,” she said.

Jenna Moon is a Toronto-based business reporter, focused on personal finance and affordability. Follow her on Twitter: @_jennamoon