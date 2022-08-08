What are those ‘hidden’ fees on my credit card statement and how can I lower them?

Between the high interest rates on credit card debt and the rising cost of everything from clothes to groceries — the last thing you want is to be hit with a mysterious fee on your credit card statement.

Natasha Macmillan, director of everyday banking at ratehub.ca, and certified financial planner Zainab Williams say some of the fees are straightforward and can often be avoided, but others can be downright confusing.

The more straightforward fees include those that appear on your statement when you’ve missed a payment or exceeded your spending limit. You could incur overlimit fees if you buy something that pushes you over your limit and late payment fees when you don’t make your minimum payment by the due date. These typically range between $25 and $30, Macmillan says.

If you try to make a pre-authorized payment but don’t have enough funds in your bank account, you may see dishonoured payment fees on your statement, ranging from $25 to $48. There’s also a fee associated with a cash advance, which lets you borrow money against your credit card balance by withdrawing cash using an ATM. This can either be a flat rate or a percentage of the amount you withdraw.

Then, there are fees people are less familiar with. Did you know you can get charged a fee for not using your rewards points?

The fee varies based on your provider and program, but it could cost you if you don’t use your reward points within a set period. Macmillan says many people probably aren’t aware that their Aeroplan points expire if there’s been no activity in their account for 18 months. To buy back any expired Aeroplan points, you must pay one cent per mile, a $35 administrative fee and applicable taxes.

Credit card users should also note foreign transaction fees when travelling abroad. You’ll typically see the associated conversation rate on your credit card, but Macmillan says there’s usually an additional fee. The foreign transaction fee varies between 2.5 and 3.5 per cent, depending on the provider.

Some people might consider moving their credit card balance from one card to another to get rid of it faster, but Macmillan warns there’s often a one-time balance transfer fee associated with this. It typically ranges between one and three per cent.

If you’re tight on cash and can’t pay your balance in full every month, Williams recommends at least paying the minimum amount on the statement. If you have multiple credit cards, she recommends tackling the credit card that has the highest interest rate first. “This way you are taking care of those minimum payments and your credit score does not get impacted, which also does affect your interest rate,” says Williams.