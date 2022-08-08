Global economic recovery hinges on China’s next steps

The key factor around which forecasts of the future have to be based is the excessive debt levels relative to GDP. The aim of policymakers, as this column has argued in the past, is to inflate away those debts. This has been the standard approach of democracies to debt reduction because it is the least painful option for those seeking re-election.

Thus while you will hear lots of protests from politicians regarding the terrible consequences of inflation be in no doubt that higher inflation, though perhaps not at the currentlevels, is a necessary evil in the eyes of most policymakers. The aim of policy is to lift the debt burden on the public and the private sector by boosting nominal GDP growth while keeping interest rates low. With the impacts of COVID on economic activity waning, it is time to assess who is succeeding and who is failing in meeting this aim?

In assessing the debt burden on any economy, one needs to look not necessarily at the level of debt but at the cost of servicing such debt. In particular, one should consider total interest expense as a percentage of total income. Lifting the burden of high debt means reducing the percentage of income that is necessary to service it. This can be done by pushing up income or reducing interest rates or both. From the depths of the recession in 2020 nominal GDP growth has rebounded rapidly but interest rates are now also rising rapidly. The best way to track whether the net effect has been to reduce or increase the debt burden is through analysis of private sector debt service ratios.

It is common for economic commentators to refer to the debt-to-GDP of a country and then refer to the statistic for the government debt-to-GDP of a country. This common error focuses analysis of dangerous debt dynamics on those countries with high government debt-to-GDP burdens such as Japan. However it is rare for any debt crisis to begin with a government debt crisis. Particularly for countries that have their own central banks, the ability for the government to meet both payments of interest and principal on their debt is very high.

Greece, without the support of its own central bank, entered a sovereign debt crisis in 2012 as its government debt-to-GDP ratio soared above 150 per cent. Japan surpassed that level of government debt-to-GDP in 2009 and now has a level of 235 per cent with, as yet, no sign of any government debt crisis.

Estimating how much government debt is too much government debt, when a local central bank is available to support the government bond market, is not easy. It is the ability of the central bank to support the government bond market, in a fiat currency system, that means that almost all debt crises are private sector and not public sector crises. So when we look to the private sector of the world’s major economies, where do we find high and rising debt service ratios? Where has the post-COVID surge in inflation failed to reduce debt burdens?

An analysis of the historical data suggests that we should be concerned about private sector debt burdens when around 20 per cent or more of their income is required to service debt. Some countries have run with private sector debt service ratios above 20 per cent but most private sector debt crises, for those who have borrowed in their own currencies, are triggered when interest rates rise and the debt service ratio is already at or near 20 per cent.

Private sector debt service ratios surged during lockdowns but at least interest rates initially declined. The list of countries who have seen their already high debt service ratios rise to levels above those recorded before COVID in December 2019 is a mixed bag. They include Brazil, Switzerland, China, France, South Korea, Sweden and Turkey. In determining the outlook for the global economy and also likely impacts on financial assets, the higher levels of the private sector debt service ratio in China are of particular importance.

Economic activity in China remains artificially depressed by public health measures. The continuation of these measures means China has not seen the scale of rebound in nominal GDP that has occurred across he developed world. This will change and at some stage the lifting of restrictions will occur and with it an economic boom will likely follow as deferred consumption is unleashed.

It might thus be that the decline in the private sector debt service ratio evident in many developed world countries will also come to China as nominal GDP growth soars post COVID. The problem for China however is that it continues to run a managed exchange rate policy. This focus on managing the exchange rate will restrict the scale of nominal GDP growth given that such growth will very likely result in a significant deterioration in the country’s current account position as imports soar.