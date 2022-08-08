Review - 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT

The GT’s roof is carbon fibre, so you won’t be spoiled by a panoramic moonroof. While pretty from the inside, those big glass panels are heavy exactly where heavy isn’t wanted. Instead, the resin-impregnated weave used here trims the equivalent of a bison calf’s weight from the tippy-top of this uber sport-focused utility vehicle. Which is appreciated when you have 631-horsepower on tap.

The engine is a twin-turbocharged, 4.0-litre, V8. While it is essentially the same motor from the Cayenne Turbo, it has been aged to cask strength here. The turbos play suck-n-blow to the tune of 23 psi delivering a stonking 626 pound-feet of torque between 2,300 and 4,000 r.p.m. Launching the Cayenne Turbo GT from a dead stop is a lunatic experience that burns with the intensity of chugging Lagavulin from a firehose. It may be down on power compared to the Lamborghini Urus but it accelerates the similarly stocky (both SUVs weigh around 2,200 kg) Cayenne with EV-like immediacy and is actually quicker than the bull in a sprint.

It’s also faster through the twisties too. The combination of the lower, sport-tuned suspension, carbon-fibre roof, thick, sticky rubber and Porsche’s sprinklings of torque-vectoring, and 4D chassis control and other in-house magic keep the Cayenne Turbo GT flat and focused in a corner. It is the fastest SUV to round the Nurburgring, besting the Urus by six full seconds and the second place Audi RSQ8 by three. And yet, despite its incredible prowess and technical gubbins at work, the GT hasn’t lost any of the Porsche character.

As the HUD's readout crested 113, my foot firmly welded to the firewall, I felt something unexpected. Thumbs locked at nine and three, turbos tornadoing Burlington's finest farm fresh air into the intakes, titanium exhaust innards bluing with fury, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT wiggled. Maybe it wagged ... Either way the 315 mm wide rubber at the rears decided, at triple digit speeds, there was too much shove for their cling. The Cayenne wiggled.

That glitch in the PSMs matrix - the nanoseconds where your bacon is your own - reminds you that mortality is fragile, decisions have consequences, that stupid can hurt and press cars are expensive.

It's also that essential magic that makes something good into something great. It reminds you that the mushy bits behind the wheel are flawed in comparison to the diodes, sensors and kilometres of code that teams of engineers have spent years refining to give you a taste of things when they hit "11", yet keep you alive in the process so you can smirk everytime you exploit some "7s".

Where the Lamborghini Urus is designed and built to be hypertrophic in every sense -- it's fast, raw, wild and yet somehow slathered in Hermes levels of lux -- the Cayenne Turbo GT is no less hyperbolic – it's quicker to 100 km/h, quicker at the drag strip and faster around the ‘Ring, too – but it is infinitely more German in its execution. It doesn't muddy the waters near as much. Despite being a “swiss-army knife” SUV, its focus is actually singular. Among its platform-mates and the rest of the field it had to be the best. And, if I may be so bold, it is.

The vehicle was provided to the writer by the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.