Review - 2022 Porsche Macan GTS

In 2021, the best selling Porsche models worldwide were SUVs. The Macan was Porsche’s most popular model with 88,362 sold. The Cayenne followed closely, selling 83,071 units. It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to work out why. Crossover SUVs are incredibly popular and for the average motorist, having one with a Porsche badge on is just hugely appealing.

In particular, the Macan GTS has become an even more enticing proposition in 2022. Porsche has axed the top-trimmed “Turbo” model, instead shifting the GTS into the top tier position.

This means the 2022 GTS inherits the outgoing Turbo’s 2.9-litre, twin-turbocharged V6, producing 434 hp. This is an upgrade over the next tier down — the Macan S, which utilizes the same engine, but only produces 375 hp. The result? The GTS will do low four-second times to 100 km/h while you’ll have to make do with mid-four-second to 100km/h times in the S.

The GTS engine does have to run on 94 octane fuel, but on the plus side it actually does get reasonable mileage. After sincere hooning, I still achieved an average of around 11.6 L / 100 km and a range of over 700 km per tank in my tester

For context, the Macan GTS is faster than my V8-powered Mustang and will go almost twice as far on a tank of gas. That is sincerely impressive no matter how you slice it.

For an additional $13,470.00 on top of the GTS’s base MSRP of $85,500.00, customers can add on the GTS Sport Package. Now that sounds like an expensive box to tick on the order form (and it is) but it does come with a heavy helping of content.

The GTS Sport Package included on our tester equipped the Macan with 21-inch GT design wheels in satin black, performance summer tires and something called “Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus” (PTV+).

The exterior receives a lower front and rear fascia, and a “SportDesign” side skirt and exterior mirrors painted in black. Inside, “Adaptive Sport Seats Plus” — 18-way adjustable seats (seriously) — are added, along with carbon fiber trim and what Porsche calls “Race-Tex” (basically alcantara) lines the steering wheel, shifter and headliner.

The totality of the package is enough to turn this sensible Dual-Income-No-Kids carrier into a proper corner carver. The vast amount of grip offers idiot levels of unearned confidence. That grip-for-dummies, in concert with the superb steering feel — communicated by wrapping your clumsy meat mitts around the race-inspired alcantara (sorry, “Race-Tex”) wheel — create an experience akin to sipping a fine Scotch. There’s a sense that you’re experiencing the best that something can possibly be. However, the options list feels a lot less value driven from there. If you want your Macan GTS in “Python Green” like our tester, for example, that’s an additional $3,310.

Features you get as standard on your average Honda or Kia? Yeah they’re all extra. Lane Keeping Assist? $790. Adaptive Cruise Control? $1,130. The $1,130 for the BOSE surround sound system, though? You’ll want to spend that. The system absolutely slaps. Also the $1,360 KA6 ”Surround View” option makes navigating even the tightest and most awkward of parking garages a stress-free experience. Worth it.

I actually think, even at our as-tested price of $113,620, there simply isn’t a better vehicle to live with in the real world. At least, my real world, which consists of a partner and a dog, downtown traffic and the occasional trip out of the city.

Because what I haven’t mentioned yet is just how comfortable the Macan’s seats are. Or how well it deals with rough roads and potholes. I haven’t mentioned you can raise or lower the suspension depending on the situation. I haven’t expressed how it turns every driving experience into a meditation.

It’s kind of perfect.

The Macan GTS is as practical and easy to live with as a Ford Escape or Mazda CX-30. But it will do zero-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds (which is as fast as anything needs to be) and handles corners in a way that would make most real sports cars blush. And did I mention it’s a Porsche? So everything in it — every single thing you touch or interact with feels of confident, quiet superiority.

In the real world, you want a Macan GTS. Because in the real world, there are potholes and traffic jams and tight parking garages and sometimes, your partner just wants to take the dog to the beach. And that’s a very difficult world to navigate in a two-door sports car.

I mean this. Any car in the world to road trip across the country from Toronto to Vancouver? The Macan GTS. No question.

But here’s the ugy truth. I — like all car enthusiasts — don’t want to live in the real world. We want to live in the fantasy world of bedroom wall posters and Hollywood movies. And in that world, in our dream world, the Macan GTS fails.

Yes it’s fast. And very capable. But it just isn’t fun.

It’s not anything you can really put your finger on. The Macan GTS just doesn’t give you what James May would describe as “the fizz”. You know what I’m talking about. That sense that you’re driving something special. Something that gets your heart pumping. Something that feels like maybe you shouldn’t be driving it.

Even at a full throttle launch in its most aggressive setting, the Macan GTS just couldn’t give me — or any passenger — “the fizz”. And because it’s underpinned as a sensible, compact SUV, it really can’t compensate for its abundance of composure with any other points of engagement.

It has no character. No personality. No joie de vivre.

You can sense Porsche knows this and so they allow customers to have the Macan GTS in bright colors — to make the seat belts green if they choose. The classic, analogue (wonderful) Porsche gauges and “Race-Tex” steering wheel are there to imply a level of serious, race car-inspired sportiness that is clearly paid homage to… but never truly translated into sensation.

This chincanary is at best compensation for the true believers and at worst trickery for the uninitiated.

And I think that’s why it took me so long to wrap my head around exactly what I was driving in the Macan GTS. It had all the markers of being exciting — horsepower, bright colors, sticky tires, a noisy exhaust, a race car steering wheel, a Porsche badge — without actually being exciting.

I’m not condemning it. On the contrary, I think it’s amazing that you can have a Porsche for the real world. And again, I would buy one. Moreover, I’m thrilled these things sell so well. I want Porsche to sell as many Macans and Cayennes as possible so they can finance more senseless fantasy sports cars.

But, I don’t want us to lose sight of the fact that this is not and will never be a replacement for a real sports car.

A compact SUV may look like a sports car. It may sound like one on paper. It may have the best damn sports car badge in the world on it. But trust me when I say it will never, ever, scratch the itch. It will never give you “the fizz”.

And if you want to debate that point, ask yourself, would you rather have a bedroom wall poster of a Macan… or a 911?

The vehicle was provided to the writer by the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.