‘Now we choose exactly what we want to share’: Indigenous tourism encourages visitors to see Quebec from a different perspective

Running down the centre of the longhouse are cooking fires, and later in the day, when we head back to the 55-room riverside Hôtel-Musée Premières Nations (which is currently undergoing a $6.5-million expansion, adding 24 rooms), we gather around a similar fire for the museum’s 90-minute “Myths and Legends” activity at the Ekionkiestha’ National Longhouse.

As we lounge on the fur-strewn beds, storyteller Dominic Ste-Marie plays his drum, sings and tells the kind of legends that were once shared in traditional dwellings like this across the region.

The ancient stories, including the creation of the world, the Pleiades and the dance of the hare, are not only captivating, but they’re also a good preamble to our next stop: the nearby Onhwa’ Lumina multimedia night walk, which opened in June and will run year-round.

A new collaboration between the Wendat people and Moment Factory, a Montreal-based entertainment studio, Onhwa’ Lumina uses lights and projected images, as well as recordings of Wendat singing and drumming, to tell the Nation’s stories.

Located in a forested setting, a five-minute drive from the hotel, the immersive experience is set out in stations along a 1.2-kilometre route. At each stop, the light projections seem to magically transform the forest.

In one location, a hill is illuminated and gradually shifts into a flower garden; in another, the trees turn into a giant corn field. Through it all, the story of the Wendat people is told, starting from their creation, moving to life in longhouses, on through colonization and ending in a place of hope.

From Wendake, our group travels on to Essipit, an Innu reserve three and a half hours from Quebec City, on the Gulf of St. Lawrence, just beyond Tadoussac. The formerly nomadic Nation’s first foray into tourism was marketing their handicrafts to vacationers visiting Tadoussac, but in 1978, they expanded into outfitting, offering wilderness-based fishing and hunting camps.

In recent years, their focus has shifted to include camping and family tourism, and they’ve added riverside cottages, campgrounds and condominiums right on their reserve land. After I check into the cliffside Natakam Condo-Hotels, I immediately grab the binoculars to take in the pretty view and to look for whales, one of the reasons we’ve come up here.

Though the Innu also offer standup paddleboarding and kayaking, our group opts for whale watching. Humpbacks, fin and minke whales and belugas are commonly sighted in this part of the St. Lawrence, but boisterous waves limit our ability to glimpse much more than a whale’s tail and a few seals.

Even without Instagrammable whale sightings, I don’t feel I’m missing much. Over the course of our visit to Essipit, we’ve learned the goal of the Innu people is to share their culture by inviting people to their lands, so visitors can learn about the importance of environmental stewardship. While the Innu’s tourism goals are different from the Wendat people’s goals, both Nations have hospitality in common.

This generosity and the gentle invitation to view things from an Indigenous perspective helped ensure my focus wasn’t on the whales we didn’t see, but instead on the Indigenous cultures I was privileged to finally meet and learn about — on their own terms.

Writer Diane Selkirk travelled as a guest of Destination Canada and the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada, which did not review or approve this article.