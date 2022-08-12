What to eat, shop and do in West Hollywood: Canadian restaurateur Janet Zuccarini shares her favourites

While Anita Ko has become a staple for celebrity-loved jewelry (Rihanna, Victoria Beckham and Cameron Diaz are fans), Zuccarini has a very special connection with the L.A. designer. “She custom-designed my wedding ring,” she says. “It’s the most stunning building. It’s such a unique experience going there.” Note that this is Ko’s office and studio, so appointments are by request, though there are also boutiques nearby — including Just One Eye (915 N. Sycamore Ave.) — where you can shop her gemstone-laden baubles.

For a museum-worthy fashion mecca: Resurrection Vintage (8006 Melrose Ave.)

“Resurrection has the best vintage in the city,” says Zuccarini. The racks read like a laundry list of fashion’s greatest names, spanning Yves Saint Laurent to Comme des Garçons. (In the past, the shop has lent pieces to the Met for exhibits.) Even if you’re not in the market for, say, a Valentino red-carpet gown, it’s well worth a browse. “You just have to go and see what’s in stock on any given day,” says Zuccarini.

For smaller souvenirs: Book Soup (8818 Sunset Blvd.)

“This is one of the most iconic bookstores in the city,” says Zuccarini. “It’s been open since the 1970s.” In addition to a selection spanning fiction, nonfiction, music and film, the Sunset Strip bookseller also offers a curated selection of autographed novels and vinyl. “I love to go browse and get inspired.”

For a morning pick-me-up: Strings of Life Coffee (8535 Melrose Ave.)

“The Aussies really know how to run a cafe,” says Zuccarini, noting the “particularly excellent breakfasts” here. The menu ranges from avocado toasts topped with fava beans, cucumber and cornichon to sweet and sour fried chicken sandwiches. A protein bowl with wild rice, sweet potatoes, carrots and almond crunch is Zuccarini’s own go-to. “It’s easy food but healthy and great.”

For silky slips and easy knits: Fleur du Mal (519 N. Almont Dr.)

“I’d say 80 per cent of my closet is from Fleur du Mal,” Zuccarini says. For good reason: Her sister, Jennifer Zuccarini, founded the lingerie label in 2012. “So I get that family discount,” she quips, “but I’m a big fan of her slip dresses, her knitwear and especially her pantsuits.” This West Hollywood flagship was designed by Perron-Roettinger in rich burgundy hues and filled with vintage postmodern furniture and ’70s-era pin-up mags. “I can’t believe we’ve both ended up in West Hollywood,” says the restaurateur. “We’re two Toronto girls!”