This is the fashion set’s new favourite hemline

Miniskirt enthusiasts: take a back seat.

After months of tiny belt-length skirts brought back through the Y2K revival, hemlines have dropped dramatically and the maxi skirt is taking over as the internet’s favourite fashion staple. Long skirts have been swishing onto runways for the past few seasons, but the trend exploded online because of fashion It girl Emma Chamberlain, co-host of Vogue’s livestream at the Met Gala in May, where she wore a trailing white skirt with a cropped jacket by Louis Vuitton.

Speaking on her podcast, “Anything Goes,” Chamberlain explained that long skirts are an essential part of her wardrobe. “If it’s hot out, I basically wear the exact same thing; long skirt, scrunched up socks, a pair of loafers and then a basic tank top,” she said.

Almost immediately, TikTok tributes began to spring up, with fashionably minded posters creating their own versions of this floor-sweeping silhouette — already, there are more than 27 million posts using the hashtag #Longskirt.

There are endless ways to interpret this trend. Feeling flowy, slip or knit? Whatever your preference, there’s a perfect maxi skirt match for you, whether you want to channel your inner coastal grandma on the beach or live your best hot girl summer in the city. Plus, the long skirt can easily be layered with tights, boots and knits and worn well into the fall.

Read on for our six favourite long skirt styles.

The linen skirt

We’ve made it clear that we’re spending all summer in linen this year and this skirt fits right into those easy-breezy plans. Bring the beach to you in this swingy linen skirt with breathable eyelet fabric and practical pockets. To complete the look all you need is a straw sun hat, some gold jewelry and your toes in the sand.

J.Crew linen maxi skirt, $263 (on sale from $291), jcrew.com

The slip skirt