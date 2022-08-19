The best of Greece, without the touristy crowds? Here’s where I found the gems of Athens, Santorini and Crete

“This is the food of peasants, and wise men,” says shop owner Errika Chaidemenaki, also a certified olive oil sommelier. “Here, if you’re an unsophisticated person, they call you a butter eater. Olive oil is everything.”

From the capital, I take a 45-minute flight to Santorini, the most popular of the Greek islands. Shaped by a massive volcanic eruption in the 16th century B.C., there’s no other island like this, its whitewashed buildings perching precipitously on the rim of a caldera that still steams to this day.

In the evening, the village of Oia, on the northern tip, is overrun by those looking for a perfect sunset photo — people sometimes stacked five-deep on overlooks, drones in the air.

But you can skip the sunset mayhem and opt for a quieter pleasure: a bottle of Assyrtiko. Just 10 minutes down the road from Oia, I sit on the patio at the boutique winery Domaine Sigalas, enjoying a glass. The grape, rooted in Santorini’s mineral-rich volcanic soil, gives this white wine a distinctive acidity.

The winery is surrounded by strange-looking vines. It looks like the soil is dotted with baskets. I walk out to the field with a sommelier named Nikki, who explains they expend great effort to create those natural wreathes, called kouloura.

Santorini is a harsh place, very arid, whipped by winds from the sea, with little shade from the merciless sun in the summer. So workers wind these vines, wrapping them around and around, using the leaves to protect the grapes. “It takes three to four years of hand-pruning,” she explains, as I shield my eyes from the sun.

Seated again, I enjoy a five-course lunch that includes cured sea bream and sea bass ceviche, the fish paired perfectly with Assyrtiko, cutting through the acid. A waiter lingers, telling me about the slow pace on this island. Away from the main tourist spots, he says, life still marches to the beat of a traditional drum.

My trip finishes on the largest of the Greek islands, Crete. It’s big enough to have a distinct culture of its own, including a cuisine based on the mountainous landscape and traditional methods that developed over centuries here.

At my beachside resort, Cretan Malia Park, chef Lefteris Iliadis leads a small group of us through a crash course on Cretan cuisine in the open kitchen at Mouries, one of the hotel’s restaurants.

Some 3,000 herbs grow wild here, and Iliadis notes that people have long trekked up mountain trails to gather them — foraging, before it was sexy. In frequent lean times, they baked bread from flour, water and olive oil, making it last as long as possible.

“Here, fine dining is about the experience of it,” he says, as we chop veggies from the hotel’s organic garden, knead dough, and pop phyllo and buns into a brick oven. “We get together with friends. We pour wine and enjoy each other’s company.”

The cooking done, a feast awaits, and even here among strangers, this feels a bit like family. It’s the weekend. The embers in the oven are still glowing. The wine and rakia, a fruit brandy, start to flow. The conversation rises. As we dig in, the day stretches out before us. I know Dionysus would be proud.

Writer Tim Johnson travelled as a guest of Moxy Athens City, Istoria and Cretan Malia Park, which did not review or approve this article.

If you go

How to get there: Air Canada operates non-stop flights from Toronto to Athens seasonally (from March until about mid-Nov.). From Athens to Santorini to Crete, you have two main options: flight or ferry. The latter can feel like a little cruise ship, sailing by mountains, beaches and villages in the Cyclades.

Where to stay: In the capital, the new Moxy Athens City offers spacious rooms and one of the area’s best hotel bars, within walking distance of all the major attractions.

On the quiet side of Santorini, Istoria feels like an exclusive oasis, with just 12 suites and a huge pool situated under palm trees, all of it steps from a black-sand beach.

Just a 30-minute drive from Crete’s capital of Heraklion, Cretan Malia Park is a bright, stylish resort with multiple pools, and rooms reminiscent of a little beach house.