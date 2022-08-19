I’ve long dreamed of hot-air ballooning in Cappadocia, Turkey — but I found a hidden beauty in the region where I didn’t expect

Well sated, we push on to the Göreme Open Air Museum. Built from the 10th to 12th centuries by Cappadocia’s Greek Christians, the cave monastery is an essential stop. As we duck into the first seemingly banal cavern, our jaws drop at the elaborately frescoed chapel, entirely covered in Byzantine saints and biblical scenes. In addition to the wonderfully preserved rock-cut churches, we visit living quarters and communal kitchens, venues illustrating the daily life of this medieval monastic community.

We too experience a touch of cave living at the Kayakapi Premium Cave Hotel. Opened in 2013, it was created by the local Dinler family, who wanted to save the area’s heritage of cave residences. The boutique hotel’s 44 cave rooms and suites, some with private pools and hammams, bear the names of their previous owners and display archeological finds unearthed during the restorations. It also hosts an elegant Turkish spa, an infinity pool and the restaurant Revithia, where we feast on an eight-course Cappadocian tasting menu paired with regional wines.

The next day, the hotel’s hillside location allows me to take in the peacefulness reigning over the plains below, permeated by the early morning’s gentle glow. We won’t be seeing this for long: Our first stop will take us deep beneath the tuff to Kaymakli, one of Cappadocia’s best preserved underground cities. Four of its eight levels are open to the public.

“The caverns housed residents and their goods, but also kept them safe during invasions,” Özdemir tells us after we limbo under a low doorway into one of Kaymakli’s subterranean rooms. “Not only were the entrances of these underground cities hard to locate, but invaders would have trouble navigating their way through its maze of tunnels and caverns, where residents had the upper hand.”

As Özdemir guides us through the labyrinth, he shows us how the clever underground dwellers had large stone doors ready to blockade passages in case of attack, and how similar massive slabs were used to press grapes.

Our exploration of Cappadocia is capped off at Paşabağı. An open-air museum, it’s renowned for its fairy chimneys, the very rock formations those famous hot-air balloons float over. As I gaze up, and not down, at the breathtaking and culturally significant structures, I can’t help but wonder if the winds of fate had actually blown in our favour.

The grounded balloons gave us the chance to truly immerse ourselves in this one-of-a-kind destination, and not simply breeze over it. Plus, I’d only skimmed the surface of its rich layers of tuff and history. I’d have to come back — and my return trip might, or might not, include a balloon ride.

Writer Lily Heise travelled as a guest of the Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Culture and Tourism, which did not review or approve this article.