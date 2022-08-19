This cool neighbourhood is New York’s latest hot spot for posh hotels

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising.

The backstory: Ask in-the-know New Yorkers about up-and-coming neighbourhoods in their city, and they may point you to NoMad (“north of Madison Square Park”). The area has become an emerging hot spot for posh hotels, including the recently opened Ned (from the team behind Soho House) and the forthcoming Le Méridien New York, Fifth Avenue. The latest to begin welcoming guests is the Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad. Located in a newly constructed 50-storey building, the luxury property became the 106th Ritz-Carlton hotel when it opened in late July.

The space: NoMad was once best known as the city’s flower district, and you can see that influence in the hotel’s floral motifs (and abundance of greenery) — like patterned tiles and artworks throughout. There are 219 guest rooms and 31 suites, ranging from about 400 to 2,100 square feet. All accommodations face south, overlooking downtown Manhattan, and feature hardwood floors, elegant marble side tables and plush armchairs. Bathrooms are decked out in terrazzo, come with stand-alone tubs and include amenities from chic fragrance brand Diptyque (in the on-theme, fig-tree-inspired scent Philosykos).

The dining: Culinary star José Andrés is behind all of the hotel’s dining options. On the ground floor is an outpost of D.C. staple Zaytinya, serving up Turkish-, Greek- and Lebanese-style dishes, like crispy falafel and grilled Mediterranean octopus. Still to come later in the year is Nubeluz, a rooftop spot for cocktails and build-your-own boards of jamón, queso and sausage, as well as a new location of the Bazaar by José Andrés.