Tired of Tinder? These eastern Ontario towns will pay to ‘date’ you for a year

The response from new Canadians has been great, she added.

“We had three inquiries from new Canadians from the GTA over the weekend,” said Kirkpatrick. Curious and searching for a place to settle, an increasing number of new Canadians are looking to the SDG counties, she added.

Smaller rural areas are sometimes overlooked by people, overshadowed by busy city centres, said Kirkpatrick, but residents of SDG are helping change that.

“They’re telling their families, who might have relocated, that they can come back now. The kids can come back from university with their degree and get a job here,” said Kirkpatrick.

Last year’s Cornwall Job Fair saw more than 500 vacant work positions, and Kirkpatrick said it’s safe to assume that numbers have doubled this year.

“We have a lot of openings — everything from skilled trade workers, to lawyers, and judges and doctors, and, right through the line, to customer service workers and student jobs,” Kirkpatrick said.

The chosen winner of the tourism campaign can work locally or remotely, from anywhere.

The winning applicant can also choose their living accommodation, including staying in different Airbnbs consecutively; renting an apartment, or buying a house.

“We wanted to make it as open as possible,” Kirkpatrick said.

What can potential “suitors” expect in SDG counties? With several shorelines scattered along the St. Lawrence River, SDG offers a number of water activities including boating, sailing, diving and more.

“It’s a great place for people who want to stay active,” said Kirkpatrick.

Other scenic and tourist attractions, include national historic sites as one of the earliest European settlements in Ontario, vineyard cideries and breweries, fields of sunflowers, and trails for hiking and biking.

Glengarry Highland Games, a large Scottish festival, attracts 25,000 people per year, said Kirkpatrick. “They often refer to it as, ‘They’re coming home to the county,’ because that’s what it feels like.

“It’s a very welcoming approach and we’re trying to mimic that same sense of wellness,” Kirkpatrick added.

How do you apply? Potential suitors have to fill out an online application and submit a one-minute video and 50-word essay explaining why they should be chosen.

Applications close Nov. 1.

If chosen, the winner must submit two blog posts per month, chronicling their experiences.

“I think that we would look at repeating the experience, but possibly in a different way,” said Kirkpatrick about whether “Date My County” will return in 2024.

Who is eligible? Applicants must be residents of Canada, over 18 years old, and have access to the internet and have an email address.

They can’t reside in the SDG counties, including the city of Cornwall, and must be willing to participate in media campaigns about the contest.

So, if you’re sick of swiping left on the same old tired towns in your area, this might be a tempting choice at $1,500 a month.

At least, until your inevitable breakup in a year.

