Laid off? Don’t panic. Follow these tips to get back on your feet

Consulting an employment lawyer can help give you this missing information, even if you don’t hire anyone to negotiate on your behalf, he says. Laid off employees may even qualify for free help from a legal aid clinic, depending on their financial situation.

Another financial task to take care of right away is applying for employment insurance (EI) even if you do have a severance package or money saved up. Ask your employer for any documents needed to apply for EI, Hyde says.

If you delay filing your claim for EI benefits for more than four weeks after your last day of work, you might lose access to them.

“Knowing the amount of EI you are eligible to receive will provide a clearer picture of your finances,” he says.

When learning of your layoff, Boudouris recommends tracking everything that you accomplished in your role as soon as possible so it’s fresh.

Start thinking about what you were successful at doing and what you were proud of, he says. At the same time, track what you still wanted to do within the organization, such as projects you wanted to complete.

That way, when you’re interviewing with companies, you can share that line of sight, identifying what you had hoped to accomplish and areas you identified that could be improved, Boudouris says.

“It moves the conversation to a place where you’re showing how proactive you were in your work. A layoff is an abrupt end. So you would have still had things that you were working on and things that you still wanted to do … it shows a level of accountability and it puts you into a better frame of reference … it can be tough to just talk about what was as opposed to things you were excited about.”

When layoffs are public, such as with Shopify and Wealthsimple, many people both on social media and offline extend generous offers to connect and help where they can. Jump on these opportunities, Boudouris says.

When Boudouris was first laid off years ago, he created a spreadsheet listing all the open roles he was interested in, along with the company name and hiring manager. He sent that list to his former manager, reminding him of his offer to help get an introduction from anyone the manager knew.

“Leverage those colleagues when they say they’re here to support you and help you in getting to your next step,” he says. “Don’t let that potential anger or disappointment that you had in being laid off get in the way of these folks being a potentially solid resource for you.”

Something to watch, however, is how you talk about your layoff publicly, Boudouris says. While news outlets pick up mass layoffs, most people work for companies where that information isn’t as public and shared outside the organization.

“You want to be mindful around what you communicate and that would be something I would ask during the exit process or in a followup because usually a separation agreement will state something around how you can’t disparage the company so you want to check how public you can be about your layoff and how you talk about it,” he says.

In Murray’s view, being public about your layoff on social media is “the best thing you could do for your career.” Empathy and support for layoffs is high right now, so you can use that to build momentum and get your next opportunity, he says.

For Murray, being vocal about his layoff helped him connect with companies that were hiring and had a direct need for his recruitment services.

“I was able to have an easier time connecting with other people who were affected by layoffs. They felt more comfortable being vulnerable with me because they knew I could relate to their struggle.”

With files from The Canadian Press