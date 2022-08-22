First Look - 2023 Dodge Hornet

This new model might be a bigger deal for Dodge than anything with a supercharged V8. It's the brand's first all-new vehicle since the 2013 Dart was revealed in early 2012. Say hello to the Dodge Hornet. A compact crossover that will offer Dodge's first-ever plug-in hybrid driveline.

The day after Dodge announced the end of the line for its V8 muscle cars, it announced its first electrified model, its first all-new vehicle for the Canadian market in a decade, and one that could well shatter the sales figures of anything to wear the badge in a long time.

The 2023 Dodge Hornet is designed to be a compact crossover that still appeals to buyers who loved Dodge's brash aggression in the Charger, Challenger, and Durango. The automaker calls it a "‘gateway’ for enthusiasts to enter the Dodge Brotherhood of Muscle."

That means muscle car styling cues like hood heat extractors, Dodge's full-width Racetrack taillight, a "mail slot" grille opening, and chunky fenders. There's also a new Dodge badge on the trunk and Hornet badging on the fenders.

Can the Hornet deliver on that look, though? Dodge thinks it can. The base GT model gets a 2.0-litre turbo-four with 265 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. With a nine-speed automatic, Dodge calls it the quickest utility vehicle for under 40-grand.

GT will get performance goodies we don't usually expect in this class, like Koni performance shocks, dual stage shock valving, torque vectoring AWD, and an electronic limited-slip differential. GT will get Dodge's good screens, too, including a 12.3-inch digital dash and 10.25-inch center screen with UConnect 5.

Hornet R/T is the PHEV model, with a 15.5 kWh lithium-ion battery that can deliver an estimated 50 km of range. The gas engine is a 1.3-litre turbo-four and together the two deliver 285 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque.

A sport mode called PowerShot delivers 25 more horses for 15 seconds. It cuts a full second off the run to 100 km/h and can be repeated after a 15-second cooldown. The PHEV will have hybrid, electric, and battery-saving modes. Recharging takes as little as 2.5 hours on a Level 2 plug.

Other performance parts on R/T include fixed four-piston Brembo brake calipers. They're the only such brakes in the segment, Dodge says, and they'll be an option on GT. With 18-inch tires fitted, Dodge claims an impressive 0.9G cornering performance.

Dodge will be offering a Track Pack upgrade for both Hornet models. Included are 20-inch wheels and Alcantara sports seats, as well as a flat-bottom steering wheel.