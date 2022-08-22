Review - Audi Q3 45 TFSI Quattro

Except for that blaze of orange suede on the dash, of course. You can tick options boxes for some more traditional trim there instead, but why would you? The orange brightens the cabin - there's more of it on the doors - and looks great. It helps reduce glare, too, compared with shinier and boring aluminum and wood options.

The highlight of the Audi dash is the company's virtual cockpit display. Highly configurable, it can show you a handful of different gauge layouts, what your audio system is doing, or, the best feature, a full-dash map display. Pick from standard maps or Google satellite imagery, either way it's displayed with amazing smoothness and high levels of detail.

The 10.1-inch centre screen can show the same maps at the same time. It can also show you Android Auto or Apple CarPlay instead. If you want to make things really tricky, you can set one destination on the dash and another on your phone's system and let the two system's angry voices fight for route-finding dominance.

Though the screens are top-rate, Audi has kept actual controls for the HVAC system. Adjust temperature, fan, and the rest without having to use the touchscreen. If you can't see the "sync" button for the dual climate control, don't worry, there is one. It's just a bit hidden.

Audi has even included an honest-to-goodness volume knob for the audio system. It's down low and to the right, hinting that it might be there more for passengers than for drivers, but at least it is there.

Heated seats and a warmed steering wheel are both offered on the Q3. What's not are ventilated front seats. On a luxury model in 2022, even in this size segment, that feels like a miss that Audi should remedy. The Mercedes-Benz GLA offers them, after all. (The Kia Seltos also offers them. -ED.)

What Audi does give you is a big cabin. Loads of space in the front and rear seats, and plenty of width. Both are often missing in this class, with style taking priority over passenger comfort.

Space in the hatch isn't huge, but Audi has some tricks to help you make the most of it. Want more but have small rear passengers? Slide the middle row seats (or just one side of the bench) forward. You can adjust recline of the seats, and the seatbacks have a 40/20/40 split. So if it doesn't fit, you can probably make it fit.

The load height is good, and the opening is tall and wide. Making getting the groceries and packing large items both more convenient. Lots of storage spaces and cubbies enhance the Q3's ability to tote stuff around. Of note if you're planning on folding the seats often: you'll need to slide the front seats forward to do it. The headrests aren't easily removed and get in the way of folding.

While Mercedes-Benz leans toward a more traditional luxury experience, Audi (and BMW) go hard in the direction of driver enjoyment. So, the Q3 gets sharp and precise steering that has surprisingly crisp turn-in to bends.

That quick steering is great when you're zipping around city centres and cutting through traffic. It's also loads of fun on a back road or a highway ramp. The rest of the handling experience, though, doesn't hold up.

You want sharp turn-in to be followed by the vehicle quickly settling in and zipping around the turn. The Q3, instead, keeps rolling over until you realise it wants you to be going more slowly than you are.

It attacks corners, but it doesn't follow through. Like a Chihuahua nipping at the heels of a larger dog but then running to its owner when the big dog notices it's there.

Drive accordingly, enjoying the quick steering response and the very well-damped highway ride, and the Q3 is a solid and enjoyable experience. Drive it like the sporty German SUV it purports to be, and it will not be a happy vehicle.

Driver assist tech includes Audi pre sense front with collision warning and emergency automated braking. A top view camera is standard on Technik grade, as is traffic sign recognition, and Q3 has lane departure alert and blind spot warning indicators. If the cameras aren't enough, the top two trims have parking sensors, too.

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go is available on Progressiv and Technik, bundled with high beam assist. It's also available with Audi's Active Cruise Assist and Traffic Jam Assist, but if you take that bigger bundle you lose the heated wheel. Cold, Audi. Cold.

The current Audi grille, shared with most of the family, looks sharp up front. Combine that with the mini-Bentley Bentayga styling when you're looking from the rear, and this is a very attractive small crossover.

Sharp steering, plenty of interior tech, and the flash of the orange dash make this a solid contender. Plenty of cabin space and flexibility push it forward on our list. The lack of follow-through into corners and some strange option packaging hold it back.

What might ultimately make the decision? You can't get the good paint or the orange dash anymore for model year 2023. If you like those as much as we do, you might want to act fast and bring some joy into your garage and to those who get to see you every day.

The vehicle was provided to the writer by the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.