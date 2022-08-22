Review - 2023 Mini John Cooper Works 3-door

A small plucky hatchback like the Mini John Cooper Works three-door has all the right ingredients to tickle the car enthusiast part of my brain. It’s one of the smallest cars you can buy today, it’s relatively light, and it has over 200 hp. It can even be had with a manual transmission like on my tester. In terms of new cars sold here, there’s nothing else like it. The closest rivals are probably the Toyota GR86 (and Subaru BRZ) and the Golf GTI, but the Toyota is a focused rear-drive sports coupe and the Golf is a much bigger car. Not exactly apples to apples. So then why did the very-niche Mini fail to make me smile during my week with it?

I mean, I really liked the JCW convertible I drove last year. With the top down, the turbo four-cylinder’s exhaust note punctuated the air with a raspy, cheeky tone that made the highlighter-yellow Mini more fun than I was expecting. There’s something about convertibles that are just inherently fun. Dropping the roof on even a normal car can make it feel much more special and after driving the three-door I’ve become even more convinced that the JCW Mini is best experienced in rag top form.

Don’t get me wrong; objectively the Mini should be great. Its turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder makes 228 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque, which is a healthy amount for such a small footprint, and the standard 6-speed manual gives you the extra control and connection you need in something like this. It also gets larger Brembo brakes for confident stopping power and an electronic limited-slip differential helping the front wheels put all that torque down with minimal fuss.

It gets the other parts of the formula right too. The wheels are pushed to the furthest corners of the body leaving the smallest of overhangs front and rear. An extra-stiff sports suspension means the Mini is quick to react to inputs and agile in the corners. It also has enough grunt to overwhelm its 17-inch front tires after an aggressive first to second gear shift.

On the highway the Mini is composed and stable. It doesn’t hop about like a tuned Civic with a badly modified suspension. Frequency-selective dampers, also found on the BMW 3-Series, balance the ride and handling admirably, and even over some of the gnarliest sections of downtown Toronto roads, the JCW wasn’t as bad as I expected it to be.

If you’ve been inside a modern Mini, you’ll be familiar with the cabin and its many fun quirks. The enormous circular centre housing an 8-8-inch touchscreen is the focal point, with its dynamic light ring that can be configured to display a variety of things like volume position and air temperature. By default it’s the world’s biggest rev counter, which is a pretty cool trick. I also love the toggle switches on the centre stack and above your head, and it makes me wonder why more cars don’t use these.

The sport seats are also excellent, if a little stiff at first, and the Alcantara and leather combo feels premium and grippy. They don’t break down after a long drive, either. Even better, everything is tightly screwed together, and there are no squeaks or rattles. In other words it’s not your typical small car, econobox experience. You do have to contend with some cheap feeling plastics and you’ll be bumping elbows with your passenger, as it’s tiny inside. Back seats are ok for kids and booster seats but most adults will never talk to you again if you try to stuff them back there. The cargo space is also really small but folding down the rear seats does make the space much more useful.

Like I said earlier, the JCW has all the right ingredients for a fun drive, which I’d assume is the main reason you’d buy one of these but it just doesn’t feel fun from behind the wheel. The steering and other controls are heavy and numb and it makes this Mini feel bigger than it is and that’s the opposite of what you want. There’s a whiff of 10-year-old BMW 3-Series here (I own a 10-year-old 3 Series) and while it was ok and even expected on that car when it was new, a sub-compact hatchback like the Mini JCW should feel light and playful and not like the controls were set in concrete.