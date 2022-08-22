Review - 2023 Mini John Cooper Works 3-door

A small plucky hatchback like the Mini John Cooper Works three-door has all the right ingredients to tickle the car enthusiast part of my brain. It’s one of the smallest cars you can buy today, it’s relatively light, and it has over 200 hp. It can even be had with a manual transmission like on my tester. In terms of new cars sold here, there’s nothing else like it. The closest rivals are probably the Toyota GR86 (and Subaru BRZ) and the Golf GTI, but the Toyota is a focused rear-drive sports coupe and the Golf is a much bigger car. Not exactly apples to apples. So then why did the very-niche Mini fail to make me smile during my week with it?
I mean, I really liked the JCW convertible I drove last year. With the top down, the turbo four-cylinder’s exhaust note punctuated the air with a raspy, cheeky tone that made the highlighter-yellow Mini more fun than I was expecting. There’s something about convertibles that are just inherently fun. Dropping the roof on even a normal car can make it feel much more special and after driving the three-door I’ve become even more convinced that the JCW Mini is best experienced in rag top form.
Don’t get me wrong; objectively the Mini should be great. Its turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder makes 228 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque, which is a healthy amount for such a small footprint, and the standard 6-speed manual gives you the extra control and connection you need in something like this. It also gets larger Brembo brakes for confident stopping power and an electronic limited-slip differential helping the front wheels put all that torque down with minimal fuss.
It gets the other parts of the formula right too. The wheels are pushed to the furthest corners of the body leaving the smallest of overhangs front and rear. An extra-stiff sports suspension means the Mini is quick to react to inputs and agile in the corners. It also has enough grunt to overwhelm its 17-inch front tires after an aggressive first to second gear shift.
On the highway the Mini is composed and stable. It doesn’t hop about like a tuned Civic with a badly modified suspension. Frequency-selective dampers, also found on the BMW 3-Series, balance the ride and handling admirably, and even over some of the gnarliest sections of downtown Toronto roads, the JCW wasn’t as bad as I expected it to be.
If you’ve been inside a modern Mini, you’ll be familiar with the cabin and its many fun quirks. The enormous circular centre housing an 8-8-inch touchscreen is the focal point, with its dynamic light ring that can be configured to display a variety of things like volume position and air temperature. By default it’s the world’s biggest rev counter, which is a pretty cool trick. I also love the toggle switches on the centre stack and above your head, and it makes me wonder why more cars don’t use these.
The sport seats are also excellent, if a little stiff at first, and the Alcantara and leather combo feels premium and grippy. They don’t break down after a long drive, either. Even better, everything is tightly screwed together, and there are no squeaks or rattles. In other words it’s not your typical small car, econobox experience. You do have to contend with some cheap feeling plastics and you’ll be bumping elbows with your passenger, as it’s tiny inside. Back seats are ok for kids and booster seats but most adults will never talk to you again if you try to stuff them back there. The cargo space is also really small but folding down the rear seats does make the space much more useful.
Like I said earlier, the JCW has all the right ingredients for a fun drive, which I’d assume is the main reason you’d buy one of these but it just doesn’t feel fun from behind the wheel. The steering and other controls are heavy and numb and it makes this Mini feel bigger than it is and that’s the opposite of what you want. There’s a whiff of 10-year-old BMW 3-Series here (I own a 10-year-old 3 Series) and while it was ok and even expected on that car when it was new, a sub-compact hatchback like the Mini JCW should feel light and playful and not like the controls were set in concrete.
The six-speed manual transmission helps but the throws are long and not particularly sporty. At least the clutch take up is natural and engaging but a shorter shift would be more aligned with that JCW badge. And why this hottest of Minis has such a sedate sounding exhaust is baffling. It’s supposed to be a hot hatch, so where’s the obnoxious burbling and popping when lifting off the gas?
There’s also the price. At $47,190 to start, the JCW isn’t exactly cheap. And for a brand that’s the epitome of cheap and cheerful, this is the exact opposite. A new VW Golf R costs less, is more spacious inside, much more powerful, and more fun to drive. It also has all-wheel-drive. And I get it. The Golf is not the same. It’s a car bought by math teachers and statisticians. No one notices it, while the Mini, even after all these years, still draws smiles and waves wherever it goes.
I still think the way to go with the Mini JCW, is to get the convertible. With the roof down, you can hear more of the exhaust and driving it becomes an occasion every single time. If you’re not a convertible person, the Mini Cooper S is about $10,000 cheaper. It still has all those Mini quirks and you won’t miss the extra power and suspension upgrades the JCW brings.
The vehicle was provided to the writer by the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.
