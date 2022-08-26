Five dream cruises for 2023, from a journey to see ‘the aquarium of the world’ to an epic seven-river voyage

The ship: Silversea Silver Cloud

The trip: “Puerto Williams to Puerto Williams” (Antarctica), embarking Jan. 28, 2023 The bottom of the world has long attracted intrepid explorers — Roald Amundsen, Robert Peary, Ernest Shackleton — compelling them to go further onto the world’s coldest, darkest, driest, windiest continent. Newly refurbished and recently relaunched, Silversea’s Silver Cloud was built for the polar regions and sails here in style.

Its most exciting new itinerary is 18 days long and combines destinations that would ordinarily take multiple voyages to visit. Among the highlights: millions of king, gentoo, chinstrap and macaroni penguins, plus massive elephant seals on South Georgia island; Elephant Island, where Shackleton’s crew was marooned for more than two years; and research stations and massive tabular icebergs all along the Antarctic Peninsula.

Go everywhere

The ship: Princess Cruises Island Princess

The trip: “111-Day World Cruise,” embarking Jan. 5, 2023 While numerous cruise lines now offer round-the-world itineraries, the 2023 schedule for the Island Princess is a standout. Departing from Florida and sailing for 111 days, the ship will visit all six inhabited continents and cross the equator twice.

Calling at a total of 48 ports, the ship will cross the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian oceans, pass through both the Suez and Panama canals, and spend weeks in the Mediterranean and Aegean Seas. And after all that, plus visits to Tahiti and New Zealand and Australia? You’ll be delivered back to where you started.

Wind through the rivers

The ship: AmaWaterways

The trip: “Seven River Journey,” embarking Aug. 24, 2023

If you can’t decide which of Europe’s famous rivers to cruise next year, this itinerary offers a solution — just sail them all (or many of them, anyway). A 47-day autumn voyage aboard three different ships (the AmaLyra, AmaCerto and AmaVerde, with transfers via motor coach), the Seven River Journey visits 14 different countries, starting on the Seine in Paris, and finishing on the Lower Danube in Romania.

Along the way, you’ll visit some of the continent’s most iconic sites, including Dutch windmills, castles along the Rhine, the battlefields of Normandy, and countless cathedrals, palaces and vineyards.