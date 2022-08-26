We visited Martha Stewart’s splashy new Las Vegas restaurant with the dame of good taste herself

As José Andrés told Anthony Bourdain in the 2014 Vegas episode of “Parts Unknown,” you can also have the restaurants helmed by other chefs who “are as good if not better than the guys that have the name on top with neon letters.”

With so much conspicuous consumption and options, foodies also love Vegas because it’s way easier to get a table at a buzzy restaurant here that seats 300 people than it is to get a seat at a New York City eatery that only takes 30. Proof: The Vegas location of Rao’s steak house (now shuttered) could fit 350 people; the only way to get a table at the ultraexclusive Rao’s in NYC is to inherit one.

When I was invited to Stewart’s restaurant opening, I admit my first thought was skepticism. Her farmhouse experience faithfully recreated in a French-themed hotel that boasts a half-size Eiffel Tower and fake Parisian “sky”? I’d never been to Vegas before and perhaps didn’t appreciate how much work (and casino revenue) goes into creating over-the-top, smoke-and-mirror facades.

Here, big-name chefs can be playful and larger-than-life with their concepts (Stewart’s restaurant is three times bigger than her actual home). Yet the food, including coveted ingredients like Stewart’s Maine Aroostook County potatoes and golden Osetra caviar, is no joke.

Everyone in Vegas has a shtick. Gordon Ramsay does his fiery British thing with a recreation of Hell’s Kitchen, a spinoff of the show — flaming pitchfork and all. Giada (De Laurentiis) is beachy, bright and airy California cool. Amalfi by Bobby Flay channels the Italian coast with an in-house fishmonger and market where you can pick your own catch from blue-mosaic displays. Vanderpump à Paris is a whimsical and gothic cocktail funhouse.

What I learned is that if you’re not expecting Vegas to be over the top, including its celebrity restaurants, you’re kind of missing the point. This is a place where Guy Fieri and Guy Savoy can happily coexist and you can walk around nearly naked with a boozy 32-ounce slushie on the way to a Michelin-star meal.

Back at the Bedford, there’s kitsch, but it’s Martha-style. Fake boxwood planters, ferns and climbing clematis are meant to mimic Stewart’s winding farmhouse pergola. LED window frames in the Brown Room are lit up with images of faux sun-dappled pin oaks and paddock, to evoke the essence of Stewart’s peacock-roaming country paradise.

From the “Bedford Gray” paint colour to the hanging copper pots and minimalist table lamps, every detail is thought out — and many are for sale on martha.com. In the middle of the luncheon, the silver spoon in my caviar is replaced with a proper mother-of-pearl one.

Chilled out on CBD gummies or not, Stewart is a stickler for details: Caviar absorbs the bitter flavour of metal, a sacrilege. After our hostess leaves the dining area, I overhear one of her associates warn a restaurant staffer: “It better be shining.”

Writer Claire Sibonney travelled as a guest of Caesars Entertainment, which did not review or approve this article.

If you go

How to get there: Air Canada, WestJet and Flair operate non-stop flights from Toronto to Las Vegas (about five hours).

Where to stay: Nobu, the Japanese-Peruvian restaurant empire created by Robert De Niro and chef Nobu Matsuhisa, opened its first five-star boutique hotel in 2013 within one of the original Caesars Palace towers. You can snag a Zen-inspired deluxe room on an off-season weekday for less than $125. The hotel also offers more baller suites, such as the 10,300-square-foot, three-bedroom villa with a rooftop onsen and massive patio overlooking the Strip.

What else to do: When in Rome, why not live like Caesar? The “swimming pool” at Caesars Palace, which is also open to outside guests with a reservation, is actually a seven-pool complex called Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, where you can party with the people, rent a quiet cabana or play blackjack at a swim-up table.

No Vegas experience would be complete without a hedonistic buffet (think Bacchanal or the Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas) and a live show. There are too many brilliant acts to list, but John Legend’s “Love in Las Vegas” left me weak in the knees and returns in October.