As ‘Ulysses’ turns 100, I follow in James Joyce’s magical footsteps in Dublin

The museum is part of the University College Dublin, in the same building where Joyce attended classes. In the courtyard, I approach a towering ash tree, the same one seen in a famous 1902 graduation photo of Joyce with other students and faculty.

Looking for other places to follow in Joyce’s footsteps, I pass by the National Library of Ireland with its stately domed reading room. A lot of University College Dublin students would hang out at the library, as do “Ulysses“ characters Dedalus and roommate Buck Mulligan. “Joyce went there quite a lot,” says Wright, “and on one famous occasion after he had an altercation with his house mate, the head librarian remembers opening the door in the morning and seeing Joyce asleep on the steps.”

Joyce also frequented Marsh’s Library, dating back to 1707 and still in use today, where “Gulliver’s Travels” author Jonathan Swift researched and where “Dracula” writer Bram Stoker read ghost stories, says Wright. “You really get the sense that you’re walking into the same hall that Joyce was in. It’s so untouched by modernity, and seeing his inscription and signature on the registration is even more compelling.”

A must-see for Joyce fans is Sweny’s Pharmacy, where Leopold buys Molly lemon-scented soap — and yes, you can still purchase it there today. The site is now a cultural icon, with the Victorian shop interiors still intact, where volunteers conduct Joyce’s book readings.

Another fan favourite is the James Joyce Centre, which features walking tours, now resuming after a pandemic hiatus. Tours include walks around the north inner city of Joyce’s teenage years, in particular to 7 Eccles Street, where Leopold and Molly live.

“When you go there now, the building is torn down, but the houses across the street are all the exact same,” notes Wright. “You really get a sense of the class dynamic.”

Joyce spent most of his life outside Dublin, including in Trieste, Italy, and Paris and Zurich, where he died in 1941. But growing up in the Irish capital guided his pen to create a legacy that now includes Bloomsday, a festival celebrating Joyce and “Ulysses” every June 16 in Ireland and beyond.

“Joyce records in his work a kind of fundamental humour and character of the city and its people,” says O’Connor. “What I find really interesting is 100 years after ‘Ulysses’ was published, so much of that humour and character still exist.”

“Sitting in bars and talking to locals will give you as much of the character of Dublin he described 100 years ago as anything will.”