Can celebs be seen as both smart and sexy on the red carpet?

These days, says Cosgrave, “Directors don’t typically go in gowns. They have to walk that fine line between serious and fashion elegance.”

After all, we just saw Wilde in a sapphire blue velvet pantsuit by Alberta Ferretti at CinemaCon in Las Vegas — an outfit also memorable because it rippled through the tabloids as she was wearing it while being served custody papers from her ex, Jason Sudeikis. (Ouch.)

Talia Brown-Thall, a Toronto stylist who most recently dressed Avril Lavigne for her summer Love Sux tour, also predicts we’ll see Wilde in power suits this premiere season. “I can see her doing a wide-legged pantsuit with a fitted blazer. I can see her in black and white, or a sharp jewel tone, a blazer over silk shirt. I can see Chanel. She’s edgy and very into fashion. She won’t play it safe, but she will play it classy.”

Wilde is styled by the Canadian-born superstar Karla Welch, so what she wears will both be memorable and will have meaning hidden in the seams. Says Cosgrave: “This film is Wilde trying to put herself forward [as a filmmaker] for the long haul. She can’t just grab a free dress.”

Other female directors due on the fall festival carpets include 62-year-old Joanna Hogg, who premieres her film The Eternal Daugher, starring Tilda Swinton. At TIFF, Lena Dunham will show Catherine Called Birdy, and Sanaa Lathan, another actor-turned-director brings On the Come Up (based on the book by Angie Thomas).

Cosgrave says the era of political statements on the red carpet — like Natalie Portman’s 2020 custom Dior embroidered with the names of eight female directors — may not be over. “A stylist ignores world events at their peril,” says Cosgrave. “Look at the Met Gala. As it was happening, Roe versus Wade was being overturned. You can’t dress up like a circus performer when the world is so volatile.”

Still, trends are gonna trend. Brown-Thall predicts a premiere season that includes classic fall fabrics like tweeds and velvets. She also sees romance. “Think Oscar de la Renta, big drapey sleeves and soft florals.”

Oh, and sparkle. Bulgari is a shiny new TIFF sponsor, so both Cosgrave and Brown-Thall expect to see honkin’ big jewelry on the red carpet. (Plus all the bodyguards that go with big rock loans.) It offers a bit of the excitement and high stakes that the fashion element of film culture has been sadly missing these past few years. As Brown-Thall says, “What’s more Hollywood than high gloves and big, glam jewels?”

Let’s give the last word to Wilde, who spoke to The Kit when she premiered her first directorial feature, Booksmart (2019): “Becoming a director was also a chance to say, ‘I want my ideas to be more valuable than my physical appearance.’ I have to say it’s pretty f — ing satisfying.”

Still, she added, strength in dressing can include softness; serious can include sexy. “I think people are still struggling with the idea of nuance with femininity,” she said. “We’ve worked so hard to prove that women can be strong and smart that we forget that they can also be sexy and beautiful in the same package. It doesn’t need to be one or the other.” Sounds like the future, no?

