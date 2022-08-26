I’m fixated on my hands’ signs of aging. What can I do about it?

“You know how something starts to bug you, then it is all you can think about? That is how I feel about my hands lately — they’re looking wrinkled, spotted, like my grandma’s hands. Is there anything I can do?” — Annaliese, Ottawa

There are always going to be new things that we notice about our aging bodies. And yes, once they seize your attention, they can become a thorn in your side, a blight in your field of vision. There are two ways to go when this happens: there is the chill option, where you try to adjust your thinking into acceptance mode and hope that it redirects the panic. Or there’s the nuclear option where you throw all there is in the modern medical esthetics arsenal at the problem. Or something in between.

Let’s first look at option one. I offer you the vision of entrepreneur Erin Kleinberg, who launched a lifestyle brand named Sidia, after her grandmother, a Holocaust survivor and style maven, with a line of universally appealing caftans. What does this have to do with hands, you ask? Well, the latest Sidia launch is a hand line: an exfoliating hand wash and serum. Kleinberg always knows how to meet the moment: she began her career as a co-founder of the Coveteur, which curated and presented the fabulous things in the homes of the tasteful, rich and famous. Then she launched an agency called Metier, where her team works with top beauty brands.

“It felt like nobody had ever focused on hands,” says Kleinberg. “They are such an important part of your body, they are how we work, we love, we care.”

She goes on to describe an image: “It’s my grandmother at the table with us, writing her handwritten notes and rubbing hand cream into her hands. It is a mundane memory, but I think about it now all the time,” says Kleinberg. “We all have matriarchs who have passed down beauty secrets.”

The main secret, Kleinberg says, is to not focus on how your hands are aging, but instead to make your hands part of your daily ritual of self-care. “Everyone’s hands are under-loved and underserved,” she says.

That’s why she and her team set out to create a hand-care system that allows you to touch your hair or your keyboard after applying without it feeling gross and sticky. “Personally, I have thrown out 300,000 hand creams,” she says just slightly hyperbolically. “When they are greasy, they are disgusting! Or the cap comes off and they spill in your handbag!” Her serum is nourishing, hydrating, fast-absorbing and lightweight, with a soft fragrance that is not overwhelming. It also contains a natural retinol to help smooth fine lines.

An exfoliant is a novel step for hands. “It’s a foamy cleanser that has pearlite to retexturize your skin, so it can absorb the serum, and avocado oil for smoothing,” she explains.

But don’t call it anti-aging. Sidia, says Kleinberg, is anti-anti-aging. “The goal is for your skin to feel plump and fresh and awake and alive.” It’s about the ritual, as she remembers from her grandmother’s kitchen. “It’s about celebrating you, as you are.”

Kleinberg also gives a shout-out to another female Canadian entrepreneur, Amy Welsman, the founder of Paume. The line of hand-care products came about when Welsman brought her newborn daughter home from the hospital in 2019 and found sanitizers “had a few things in common: they were harsh on the skin, they smelled terrible and they were packaged in unappealing, disposable plastic.” She developed a full line of hand care to sanitize, cleanse and hydrate made in refillable packaging. Of particular note is probiotic hand balm, with plant-based ingredients to restore the hands’ microbiome and some great, woodsy essential oils to make the process pleasant.