Review - 2022 Ford Maverick XL Hybrid

SALT SPRING ISLAND, B.C. – When picturing early adopters of new car technology, and particularly electric vehicles, I can’t help imagining earnest, eco-conscientious, academic types in all-natural fibres. In other words, the large majority of people who stopped to comment on the hybrid truck I was driving on Salt Spring Island. Granted, that describes most of the population on the island, but the Ford Maverick XL Hybrid’s compact size, frugal consumption, and modest demeanour tend to resonate with those outside of the typical monster truck demographic.

A decade ago, industry experts would have told you that the compact truck segment was dying, and their predictions seemed borne out by the proliferation of increasingly massive full-size trucks on the road. Small truck buyers had migrated towards the more comfortable and practical crossover segment. But a couple of manufacturers, namely GM and Ford, bucked that trend by introducing well-packaged small trucks that offered the comfort and tech feature of a crossover, while retaining the work capability of a pickup. And lo and behold – they were a resounding success. Outdoor types, urban dwellers, small business owners – don’t necessarily need a full-size truck for their modest towing and payload needs. And given the astronomical increase in fuel costs, Maverick’s arrival couldn’t have been timed better.

Ford’s newest addition to their truck lineup slots in under the mid-size Ranger and could technically be considered a crossover with a bed, since it’s built on a unibody platform instead of a full ladder frame. The Maverick rides on a modified version of the same architecture shared by the Bronco Sport and Ford Escape, though it’s quite a lot larger than either. Yet it’s now the smallest pickup available in the North American market– and the most fuel-efficient vehicle in Ford’s entire portfolio. It’s also priced thousands lower than most competitors. Unlike most new vehicles which reserve the hybrid model for their top level, loaded trims, Maverick’s hybrid option is the cheapest model in the lineup, with a base price of $25,900. Not surprisingly, the entire production run of 2022 Mavericks sold out before the end of last year, and Ford won’t resume taking orders until the 2023 model goes into production this September.

It’s easy to see why. The Maverick is a likeable and surprisingly useful little truck that is what I would have once referred to as an “honest” vehicle. “It’s everything you need – nothing more” said Maverick’s Ford Canada marketing director Matheiu Rompre.

We divided our time between a base model Maverick XL with a total price of $30,125, and a fully-loaded Lariat AWD that topped out at $46,045.

Because it uses a unibody chassis instead of a ladder frame, and independent rear suspension instead of leaf springs, the Maverick’s handling is car-like. It’s easily maneuvered on congested roads and busy parking lots and feels just as stable unladen. Available only in four-door extended cab and short box, the Maverick boasts an impressive 1,500-pound payload, and – if you’ve opted for the 2.0-litre turbo engine equipped model, a max tow rating of 4,000 lb with an optional tow package. The front-wheel drive only Hybrid truck’s towing capacity is a rather disappointing 2,000 lb. Competitor Hyundai Santa Cruz has a max tow rating of 5,000 lb, but has a smaller box and a much bigger price tag ($41,454- $47,754).

Still, that hybrid powertrain, consisting of a 2.5-litre Atkinson -cycle four cylinder mated to an electric motor producing 191 hp/155 ft-lb is capable of an astounding 5.6L/100 km rating in city driving. The same powertrain is rated at 7.1 L/100 km on the highway. Combined, the Maverick XL has an official rating of 6.3 L/100 km, which is better than many of the top hybrid sedans.

While the box is short at four feet long, and four feet wide, it’s designed to carry 4x8 sheets of drywall and plywood. Instead of offering a fancy rail system, Maverick has strategic slots in the bed that you simply slide a 2x6 into. Drop the tailgate to the 3/4 setting, and it creates a secure platform for your load.