These five nail trends will be huge this fall

Great news: The fall nail trends are really good this year. They’re so chic and wonderful that you’ll swiftly forget all about your summery polishes and won’t even miss them one bit. We’re talking scrumptious dark chocolate, toasty terracotta … Time to give our hands a little autumnal update.

Dark brown

Match your mani to your espresso martini. Fashion-wise, brown was one of the biggest colours on the runways, so it was only fitting that it make an appearance on nails, too. At Hermès and Nensi Dojaka, extra-glossy mocha polish blended seamlessly with the clothing. If you’ve ever made ganache, it’s kind of like when you start stirring the warm cream into the chocolate and the mixture becomes all smooth and shiny. Divine!

Sally Hansen Good. Kind. Pure. Lasting Color in Warm Cocoa, $9, amazon.ca SHOP HERE

Pure red

Bright, true red — not too blue, not too orange, just perfectly balanced — is set to be a major trend for lips this season. And it just so happens the primary colour was also spotted gracing models’ fingernails on several runways. It doesn’t get more classic — even the highest-ranking women in Ancient Egypt bore crimson nails — and has the power to make you stand up a little straighter, as though your hands were saying: “Yes, hi. I’m very fabulous, as you can tell from my nails.”

CND Vinylux Weekly Nail Polish in Rouge Red, $14, shoppersdrugmart.ca SHOP HERE

Red clay

Take it from the Michael Kors and Brandon Maxwell shows, terracotta is the new way to do neutral. The earthy shade still goes with everything in your closet yet feels a tad more unexpected than the usual sheer pale pink. On the makeup front, reddish brown — recall the canyon setting of Britney Spears’s “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman” video; that’s the colour — was also popular this season, replacing pink and peach on cheeks.

Essie Expressie Quick Dry Nail Color in Party Mix & Match, $10, amazon.ca SHOP HERE