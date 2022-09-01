The most stylish totes to stash your stuff in

Best basket tote bag: ba&sh

The cost: $480

The material: Raffia

The review: While I travelled through Portugal and Italy, I often kept this chic raffia bag tucked inside my Everlane tote like a Matryoshka doll to save space while having extra bag options (hey, a girl needs options!). After all, what’s a summer in Europe without a cool-girl-approved straw tote? I present you this bag from Parisian fashion brand ba&sh, which stands 31 cm tall and 52 cm wide. But don’t be fooled by its compact size; I managed to fit beach towels, a change of clothes and a chilled bottle of white into this gem, and it still kept its shape (you know when you can see your belongings poking out of the gaps in the straw? Not the case here). When it’s not full, it has a lovely slouchy look to it without feeling flimsy. The thin leather straps are detailed with elegant accents like criss-cross ties, visible seams and extra-long ends. Pus, this bag is equally stylish paired with a floaty caftan or a crisp white button-down. It’s the ideal summer-to-fall transition tote.

Away F.A.R. tote, $180, awaytravel.com SHOP HERE

Best travel tote bag: Away

The cost: $180

The material: Recycled high-strength polyester

The review: The moment I laid eyes on this tote, I knew it would be my workhorse bag for years to come. Not only does it hold up to 45 L in volume (translation: You can put many, many things in there) but this thing is sturdy. Made of 100 per cent recycled materials, including abrasion-resistant and weather-resistant high-strength polyester, it’s the type of bag you would want to take on a wild and unpredictable adventure. One major advantage is that it packs flat. That means you can stow it away in your Shop Smart–award-winning carry-on or backpack without taking up too much space or adding weight, and use it later as an additional piece of baggage. There are also plenty of interior and exterior pockets, so you can keep track of all your loose bits. And while I have less of a need for a massive tote bag at this very moment, I’ve since repurposed it as a laundry bag (stay with me here) and it’s made carrying massive loads of fabric down three flights of stairs an absolute dream. Special shout out to the top cinch closure that holds everything together quite neatly. If you do your laundry outside of the home, it’s a godsend. Hampers be gone!

Lululemon Clean Lines canvas tote, $98, lululemon.com SHOP HERE

Best gym-friendly tote bag: Lululemon

The cost: $98

The material: Cotton body with polyester lining

The review: Far too many times have I witnessed folks entering the gym with a flimsy cotton tote masquerading as a gym bag. Said bag often holds a hastily filled water bottle, smushed between a spare tee and pair of socks, and it ends up dampening the bottom of the bag in the most unpleasant of ways. Who wants to change into soggy socks after a workout session? No one. If this sounds like you, your workout bag needs—nay, deserves—an upgrade. Enter Lululemon’s Clean Lines tote, which holds up to 22 L and is made with cotton on the outside and water-repellent polyester on the inside, along with a zip-top closure to keep your belongings dry and in working order. Plus, the handles convert to a shoulder strap, which comes in clutch if you’re carrying additional items like a yoga mat or travelling by bike. There’s even an interior pocket specifically designed to hold water bottles! Be still, my beating heart.

Michael Kors Karlie tote, $179 (on sale from $458), michaelkors.ca SHOP HERE

Best structured tote bag: Michael Kors

The cost: $179 (on sale from $458)

The material: Pebbled leather and straw with gold-tone hardware

The review: If you’re looking for a work tote that has a little more structure to it, Michael Kors’s signature Karlie bag is an excellent contender. It’s spacious enough to hold back-to-the-office essentials like a sweater, small laptop and water bottle while still remaining sturdy and keeping its shape. The polished gold-tone hardware and pebbled leather adds a touch of luxury and speaks to the quality of the bag. It’s available in other colourways like camel and sky blue, but the leather-and-straw style is my personal favourite. It’s beautiful to look at, comfortable to carry, and has plenty of room.

Ganni x Ssense tote, $280, ssense.ca SHOP HERE

Best canvas tote: Ganni x Ssense

The cost: $280

The material: Recycled cotton

The review: If you are like me, you have an endless collection of cotton totes. Some are branded freebies I’ve acquired as a gift with purchase or through a press event, some are special keepsakes I’ve acquired from my favourite local shops and restaurants. Some, I’ve flat-out purchased because they were so darn cute. Do I really need yet *another* canvas tote to add to the stash? Probably not. Do I need a designer canvas tote to add to my bag collection? Depends on whom you ask. And this Ganni x Ssense Canada–exclusive tote is exactly what I’m talking about. The kelly green/candy pink colour combo is absolute fire, and the cheeky tennis-themed graphic is very of the moment. I regret nothing.

Furla Regina tote, $468, furla.com SHOP HERE

Best classic black tote: Furla

The cost: $468

The material: Leather

The review: If there’s one item every work wardrobe needs, it’s a stylish everyday bag, preferably in black. This calfskin leather option from Italian fashion brand Furla ticks off all the boxes: It’s features a classic silhouette that’s polished yet eye-catching, it’s roomy enough for all the essentials, and it would complement plenty of office-appropriate outfits. It’s practical, well-made and will serve you for years to come. Consider it a no-fail purchase.

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more.

Melissa Perdigao is an associate editor at The Kit, writing about beauty and lifestyle. Follow her on Instagram: @itsmelissaliliana