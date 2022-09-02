Cruising … in Ontario? I hit the Great Lakes aboard a new ship full of high-tech ‘toys in the water,’ including yellow submarines named after the Beatles

The lakes are especially mysterious at certain depths, making them irresistible for explorers. “People just haven’t been down,” explains Stanwell-Smith. The existence of some 6,000 shipwrecks across the Great Lakes adds archeological intrigue, which is why the ship’s submarines aren’t just for fun.

The “Beatles” are equipped with research-quality 6K cameras to capture what’s in the deep, and Stanwell-Smith says there are long-term plans to “interact with the seabed” using, for example, each submarine’s manipulator arms.

If this sounds like an unusually academic undertaking for a leisure cruise, you’re right. But Octantis is half luxury travel experience (see: the Scandi-chic staterooms, the Nordic spa offering hygge massages, the fine dining with free-flowing wine) — and half very serious research vessel, and the subs are just one small part of the latter.

There are no casinos, no rowdy parties, no kiddie playgrounds (cruisers must be at least 18). Instead, there are on-ship laboratories; a sleek, sunlit auditorium where you can listen to lectures on topics like birding for beginners; a “secret” speakeasy where you can sip an after-dinner whisky while scientists hold forth; and a loungey library laden with books on art and audacious odysseys. Among the guests, who skew cerebral and silver-haired, there are more than a few retired teachers.

The research happening on-board ranges from analyzing microplastics from the water to serving as a rare civilian weather station. Bright and early one morning, as we’re anchored near Killarney, we gather on the uppermost deck to watch one of the ship’s popular spectacles: the release of a helium balloon, a device called a radiosonde dangling from its tail, up into the bright-blue sky.

The gizmo will gather and beam back, in real time, a wealth of details — temperature, humidity, wind speed and more — for the U.S. government agency NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration). “These feed into the way that weather predictions and climate modelling is undertaken, so this is essential data for NOAA,” explains Stanwell-Smith.

He disputes the assumption that this is a cruise ship with “a little bit of science tacked on.” Rather, he says he would benchmark it against any research vessel in the world; this one’s just bankrolled by vacationers.

“In order to do this sort of work, the back of the vessel is the technical space, and it’s paid for by the front of the vessel, or guests travelling,” says Stanwell-Smith, basically giving us permission to consider taking a luxury vacation a sort of noble cause.

When our submarine reaches the bottom of Georgian Bay — waiver aside, it’s a serene experience, so long as you’re not claustrophobic — we peer out from what feels like a high-tech fishbowl. A recent storm has stirred up the silt, so the hazy emerald-green water reveals no secrets or shipwrecks this day. Still, it’s a thrill to glimpse a part of Ontario few have ever seen, on an expedition into the unknown so close to home.

Writer Wing Sze Tang travelled as a guest of Viking Cruises, which did not review or approve this article.

Just the facts

The eight-day “Great Lakes Explorer,” starting from $8,395 per person, spans the U.S. and Canada, and is one of several new Viking itineraries in the region. Pricing is inclusive of meals, many shore excursions and access to the “toys in the water” (submarines, SOBs and Zodiacs).

Upcoming Viking expeditions will also include Toronto as a starting or end point. For example, next year’s epic, 47-day, eight-country “Patagonia to Canada Grand Explorer,” from $33,795 per person, will arrive here all the way from Buenos Aires.