Like Stars Hollow? You’ll love Merrickville, Ontario’s quaintest town, only four hours from Toronto

“Have you ever heard of Merrickville?” I asked my partner as I scoured Airbnb. We were planning a trip to Mont-Tremblant, Que., and looking to break up the drive when I stumbled upon Ontario’s quaintest town, situated on the Rideau Canal and about four hours from Toronto. For any “Gilmore Girls” fans out there, it’s our own Stars Hollow — the sort of place where you’d say hi to every stranger you walk by.

Located on the traditional territory of the Algonquin people, the Victorian village takes its name from William Merrick Sr. A settler from Springfield, Mass., he first set foot in the area in 1793, after receiving a land grant of 200 acres. Merrick saw the power of the water, constructed a dam and built grist, saw and carding mills, affording the town the name Merrick’s Mills.

Today, the outer bones of an old woollen mill still sits by the riverside, just one of Merrickville’s more than 100 heritage properties. About 3,000 people now live in the village and the surrounding rural township of Wolford.

The architecture transports you to a bygone era. At the centre of the town sits the majestic Goose & Gridiron, a circa-1856 establishment affectionately nicknamed “the Goose,” and on the corner down the road is the Baldachin Inn, whose 1860-built premises once housed the largest department store between Chicago and Montreal.

It’s a cosy town, but you could easily saunter around for the whole day or weekend, popping into all the little shops selling everything from artisanal wares to vintage goods.

At the top of the road is a gallery called Gray Art Glass, where we found gold-flaked whiskey glasses, brightly swirled wine glasses, bulbous decanters and “witch balls,” thought to fend off bad spirits and invite harmony into the home. From the viewing window inside the shop, you can even watch glass-blowers mould their work.

Other discoveries we made while following our whims included the Merrickville Book Emporium, tucked down a side street behind an old-timey street lamp. It holds an impressive collection of historical fiction and nonfiction books that might otherwise be covered in dust, given their age and rarity.

Like any good millennial, we have a budding record collection, and Vinyl Destination on the main drag is the place to stock up. When we stumbled across the shop, I asked the owner if he had any records by the Fruit Bats, a joyful indie band from the ’90s whose albums are elusive.

He said no, but as I was fingerpicking through other records, he quietly combed the internet to find where I could buy one — then pulled out his guitar and improvised the chords of my favourite Fruit Bats song, “When U Love Somebody,” as I shyly sang along. It was one of those genuine human interactions that make travelling memorable.

As we ambled down the main street, a sign for Pickle and Myrrh pointed arrows in opposite directions: caramel or no caramel. We were happy to oblige and discovered their decadent caramel flavours, like waffle cone, pretzel and cupcake. We grabbed a bag of the gingerbread-flavoured soft candy, intending it as a souvenir for family, but it vanished within hours.