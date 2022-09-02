September is the best time of year to see the northern lights — here’s where you can find them

Night lights

Fall marks the return of shorter days and longer nights. That means the northern lights, or aurora borealis, will once again be visible in the dark sky — and September is one of the best times to see them. Solar activity (which follows an 11-year cycle) is currently in a period of upswing, with mid-September being the typical peak. In Fairbanks, Alaska, a new Aurora Viewing Guide (available on explorefairbanks.com) includes a map of the region’s best vantage points, while nearby Borealis Basecamp will begin welcoming guests in its new “Cube” suites in mid-November. Big enough to accommodate a family of five, each one features one full wall of glass for optimal aurora viewing.

Life is Gouda

Canada’s leading cheese expert and the world’s youngest maître fromager, Afrim Pristine, will be hosting a foodie getaway at Newfoundland’s Fogo Island Inn from Nov. 24 to 28. Over four days, Pristine — host of the Food Network’s “Cheese: A Love Story” and owner of Toronto’s Cheese Boutique — will lead guests through guided tastings of rare and celebrated cheeses; talks and paired dinners will round out the un-brie-lievable experience. It’s just one of the luxury boutique inn’s upcoming culinary retreats, which will also bring in celebrity chef and TV personality Hugh Acheson (Nov. 18 to 21) and acclaimed Australian chef Mark Best (March 24 to 27 next year).

Birds of a feather

British Columbia’s Sea to Sky Highway, which stretches northeast from White Rock to Cache Creek, will be the latest region to join the BC Bird Trail. Officially launching on Sept. 22, the trail (one of five) includes the fiords of Átl’ka7tsem/Howe Sound, a recently designated UNESCO biosphere that’s home to one of the largest populations of wintering bald eagles in the world. From Nov. 15 until Jan. 31, visitors can see the raptors with Squamish Rafting, which offers a gentle “Eagle Float” down the Cheakamus River. On the trail, twitchers should keep their binoculars at the ready to spot grebes, red-necked ducks and trumpeter swans, which frequent the area’s waterways during the autumn months.

Early advantage

It’s your last chance to get the best deal on Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass: on sale for $859 (U.S.) until Sept. 5. The pass provides unlimited ski season access, with no blackout dates, to more than 80 resorts across North America (including Whistler Blackcomb, Vail and Stowe), Japan, Australia and Europe. Andermatt-Sedrun — Central Switzerland’s largest ski area — will be the new addition this year. Flexible day passes are also available for 65 per cent off, starting at $45 (U.S.) per adult and $23 (U.S.) per child.