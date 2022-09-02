How to spend a weekend in and around Sherbrooke, the surprising capital of Quebec’s Eastern Townships

The Eastern Townships of Quebec are a bucolic delight, a series of small cities and villages an hour or so southeast of Montreal, with glittering lakes, forested hills and delicious, local food. One local I know calls the area “Muskoka with mountains.”

On my most recent visit this summer, I discovered Sherbrooke, the surprising capital of the Eastern Townships region, which doesn’t get enough attention. It’s like no city I’ve ever seen before, I realized while walking a paved path through the deep limestone gorge that slices through the downtown.

There were thickets of maples and birch trees all around, as well as a series of dams and cascading white water along the Magog River, and handsome brick buildings lining the streets above. Beyond exploring the wild nature, there’s plenty to do in — and around — Sherbrooke. Here are just a few ideas for your next trip here.

For impressive street art: Le Circuit des murales de Sherbrooke

Downtown Sherbrooke is home to 18 massive trompe l’oeil murals, and you can see all of them on a self-guided walking tour. The full circuit is 7 kilometres long, and you can start it at the Tourist Information Office (785 Rue King O.), where you can also pick up a route map. One of the frescoes was unveiled during the city’s bicentennial, while another proudly tells the history of the city’s firefighters and police officers. They’re huge and brilliantly executed. They’re all historical, except one, a forward-looking affair a couple of blocks from Basilique-Cathédrale Saint-Michel, which shows a mixed-race couple and a child gazing into a futuristic setting. Look for “hidden” details in each mural, such as elves or butterflies.

For distinctive beers: Siboire Dépôt (80 Rue du Dépôt, Sherbrooke)

This microbrewery is located in the city’s former train station, which dates to 1890 and still has some of the original design features. They focus on New England IPAs but deliberately gear down on the hops. The delicious du Verger beer adds local fruits, such as apples in late summer. The brewery’s skeptics said they couldn’t make a beer using all Quebec products, but they managed it — and named it Notre Folie (“Our Madness”). There’s also a splendid-looking restaurant specializing in British-style fish and chips.

For fruit wine and a picnic: Domaine Ives Hill (12 Chemin Boyce, Compton)

About 20 minutes south of Sherbrooke in the nearby municipality of Compton, you’ll find Ives Hill, a farm that specializes in growing blackcurrant and harvesting local blackberries (the ones the deer don’t eat) to make jellies and tasty, not-too-sweet fruit wines. For $59, they’ll pack a picnic lunch with wine, bread, local cheeses, foie gras or other delights, and let you dine on the patio or in the shade of a large tree by a quiet brook. Top off your lunch with some creamy, house-made cassis gelato.

For local organic cheese: Fromagerie La Station (440 Chemin de Hatley, Compton)