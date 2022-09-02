How can I transition my hair to grey? Ask The Kit

“I’m inspired to let my hair go grey. I have no idea where to start, though. What are my options to make the transition?” —Silver Curious in Midtown

To grey or not to grey is a big question right now. I look in awe at friends and colleagues who put the isolation the pandemic offered to good use, taking the opportunity to get past the awkward regrowth stage of going grey in private.

I truly love and wholeheartedly support the grey hair movement, even as I remain firmly on the fence myself: Because freedom of choice is the real issue. I’m comfortable being in the vanguard on certain things (I had kids younger than my friend group; I also had more than my share of marriages back when only Liz Taylor was doing that), but as for my hair, it has remained steadfastly the same for lo these many decades.

Going grey shows a tremendous amount of confidence and comfort in yourself, both things I admire and aspire to. So, Silver Curious, I am delighted to take on your question, because examining how things could work is the first step to making any big life decision. I reached out to the star colourist who “did” the grey transition for an editor whose look I adore. Luis Pacheco is the founder of Medulla & Co, and creator of the TO112 (pronounced “two one two two”) hair care line.

“There are many different options, the first being to just to let the grey grow out,” says Pacheco. “If you are up for the journey, it can be really cool.” Or you could cut your hair really short, and as he says, “explore the whole pixie, short hair look.”

The third, which is a big investment in time and money, is to seek out a hair colour expert (and you want an expert here — this is high-wire colour work, so put the cash into someone whose work you have researched and revere). For most hair lengths, says Pacheco, that means removing “three or four years of hair colouring, so you can mimic your natural regrowth.” Then you can start playing with the dark to white ratios, but more on that in a bit.

“Different people go grey in different patterns,” he says. “Sometimes it starts at the hairline, sometimes it is condensed in the back, sometimes at the temples, or in that big, white streak at the front; there are so many different ways white grows in.”

A colourist, he says, has to let the regrowth pattern guide them, to work out how much of the dark to put back in, and how much of the light to put back in. This is what Pacheco calls the camouflage approach, and, aside from the initial time and money, it has the distinct advantage of meaning your “upkeep” is much less.

Because here is the hard truth: Yes, going grey means less upkeep, but do not be mistaken, says Pacheco, there will be some upkeep! “Grey hair still needs care,” he says. And sometimes it needs a colour adjustment. “Not everybody suits an ashy colour. If you are growing in grey, sometimes it is unflattering with your skin tone, and accentuates shadows under the eyes and wrinkles.” It’s all about the complexion: “Sometimes we need to make the colour a bit warmer, softer. Grey hair isn’t grey: It is white.” Adjusting the grey colour — quite aside from keeping it from going yellow — is what Pacheco calls “a filtering effect for your face. I’ve seen bad colour do nasty things, and great colour do magic as well.”

So, back to the camouflage process. Let’s break it down with Pacheco. Remember, he cautions, everyone is individual, and balancing out the most flattering transition will mean different things to different heads of hair. “You have to strip the areas that are white (under the colour) first. I hate using that word, but it is a harsh process; you remove the artificial pigment you have been applying for however long to create a white base. That means you bleach it in levels, removing first the red, then the orange, then the pale orange, then the yellow, the pale yellow and then you finally get to white.” Once you reach that point, your hair will likely be quite fragile. As Pacheco puts it, removing all the pigment is tantamount to “removing all the protein.”