Marimaca Copper hits a high while Laurentian Bank shares tumble. Here are the past week’s winners and losers

WINNERS

WonderFi Technologies Inc. WNDR-T (+21.84%)

Despite a bear market for digital currencies, shares of the Vancouver-based cryptocurrency trading platform are up more than 13 per cent. WonderFi’s stock gained last week after announcing it would acquire Toronto-based Blockchain Foundry, a company that creates and commercializes blockchain-based business solutions. The all-stock deal is said to be worth around $12.6 million.

Marimaca Copper Corp. MARI-T (+8.62%)

After the price of copper soared to a record-high this past March, recession fears and a continuation of pandemic lockdowns in parts of China, the world’s largest consumer of the metal, are pummeling copper prices. Yet, copper hit a fresh high last Friday as traders look to stock up on supplies of the metal. This gain helped Marimaca Copper, a Canadian copper exploration company based in Chile, whose shares have gained almost three per cent in August.

Avicanna Inc. AVCN-T (+19.44%)

Shares of the Toronto-based company, which researches and develops cannabinoid-based products, have been through the wringer, falling by more than 40 per cent in the past year. But a bump in licensing revenue and commercialization efforts have helped Avicanna increase its revenue in the first half of 2022 to $2.14 million, representing a 101 per cent year-over-year increase. Avicanna’s stock has surged 19 per cent in the past month.

LOSERS

Laurentian Bank of Canada LB-T (-14.48%)

The stock price of Laurentian Bank of Canada, or Laurentian Bank, slipped by more than 10 per cent last Wednesday after it reported a drop in its third-quarter earnings. The Montreal-based lender said its net income for the third quarter was $55.9 million, down from $62.1 million from one year ago. Shares of the bank have tumbled by more than 17 per cent in the past six months.