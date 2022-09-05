Are you a student looking for your first credit card? Avoid the pitfalls, and get one of these cards

There are student-specific cards or “regular” cards with student options. These are designed for students who generally don’t have high incomes or established credit history, says Stefani Balinksy, editor-in-chief of Hardbacon, a financial technology company that compares credit cards on their website.

“They waive their annual fee, waive their minimum income requirement, and might have a different sign-up offer.”

For example, the Scotia Scene Visa usually has a $12,000 income requirement but the student version of the card has an income requirement of $0, she says.

However, if students qualify for higher tier cards, and know they’ll be able to manage their expenses, then they’re worth considering since they could come with additional benefits, such as increased earn rates, travel insurance, or mobile device insurance, Choi says.

But, don’t get too hung up on cards with a generous welcome offer, such as 20,000 points or 10 per cent cash back, Choi says.

“These promotions usually come with a minimum spend requirement, which could be thousands of dollars. The bonus might be good, but if you end up buying things you didn’t need, it’s probably not worth it,” he says.

Moorhouse cautions students against focusing too much on rewards, in general, and says that these rewards programs exist to incentivize customers to spend money. In most cases, students don’t have the money to spend to gain their full value, and they’re still in the early stages of learning how to use credit.

“It can be great if you are really responsible with credit use, but lots of people haven’t built those skills yet,” she says.

Instead, students should prioritize credit cards with low interest rates and no fees. Students might also want to think about what kind of card they’d be happy to keep long-term, and typically that’s one without fees.

Moorhouse says she still has her first credit card because it has so much credit history attached it. Since she’s been using it responsibly for a considerable length of time now, it’s helped her credit score. While keeping your first card long-term is an advantage, she notes that people can and do cancel their first credit cards while still maintaining a good credit card.

Still, taking the time to choose the right card for you is key.

Credit card companies often target students on campus, knowing they’ll be able to bring on plenty of new customers. These booths typically offer free swag to further encourage students to sign-up.

Exercise caution around these offerings and make sure you’re not pressured into making any quick decisions, Moorhouse says.

These set-ups can be predatory as you may be urged to sign up immediately, she adds. It might be hard to ask all the questions you want if the area is busy or if there’s a lineup. There might also be promotions encouraging urgent action instead of thoughtful decision-making, she says.

Instead of jumping on an offer, Moorhouse advises students to pick up any informational materials and then do your own research a home. There are plenty of credit card comparison sites now that can show you a greater range of options. If the best offer is with the sign-up booth you visited, then you can always go back to sign up for the credit card, she says.

Pamela George, a financial literacy counsellor at Sand Dollar Financial, says students should avoid signing up for more than one card a time. Sometimes when students feel low on cash and financially under pressure, they’ll sign up for a few in hopes of getting approved for one as soon as possible.

“It’s one of the worst things you could do for your credit report because it shows desperation. It’s a big red flag,” she says.

“When a creditor such as a landlord pulls your credit report and sees multiple banks checking your credit that could give the impression that you’re shopping around for credit which could mean that you have a cash flow situation or just hard up on cash and need to use credit to supplement your income.”

While that may be true, you don’t want your first foray into credit hurting, not helping, your future goals.

For those concerned about credit card approvals, Choi points out that, generally speaking, it’s easier to be approved by your financial institution for a credit card since you already have an established relationship.

“That said, you can apply for a credit card from any bank, even if you don’t do your day-to-day banking there. Always look for the card that best suits you.”

Hardbacon’s top six picks for credit cards designed for students or with a student option. Details included are specifically for student options.

BMO CashBack Mastercard

Annual fees: none

Interest rate: 20.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances

Welcome offer: Up to 5% cash back in the first three months

Perks: 3% cash back on grocery purchases, 1% cash back on recurring bill payments and 0.5% cash back on all other purchases

BMO Air Miles Mastercard

Annual fees: none

Interest rate: 20.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances

Welcome offer: 800 bonus Air Miles

Perks: Earn one mile for every $25 of purchases, 2x the miles at eligible grocery stores, and 3x the miles at participating Air Miles partners. Miles can be used towards cash rewards, travel and select merchandise.

Scotiabank’s L’earn Visa Card

Annual fees: none

Interest rate: 19.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances

Perks: Each year, the first $500 spent earns 0.25% cash back, the next $500 is 0.50% cash back and then 1% cash back on any amount over $1,000.

Scotiabank Scene Visa Card

Annual fees: none

Interest rate: 19.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances

Welcome offer: Earn 1,250 bonus Scene+ points upon first purchase

Perks: Earn 5 Scene+ points for every $1 you spend on credit card purchases at Cineplex theatres or cineplex.com and earn 1 Scene+ point for every $1 you spend on your everyday purchases. Scene points can be used for shopping, travel, movies and dining.

CIBC Dividend Visa Card for Students

Annual fees: none

Interest rate: 20.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advance

Welcome offer: Earn $60 cash back after making your first purchases within the first four months.

Perks: 2% cash back on groceries, 1% cash back on gas, transportation, dining and recurring payments, and 0.5% cash back on everything else.

Signature RBC Rewards Visa

Annual fee: none

Interest rate: 19.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advance

Perks: Earn one RBC rewards point for every $1 spent on eligible purchases and earn bonus points when shopping with select retailers. RBC rewards can be used toward gift cards, merchandise, travel rewards and RBC Financial Rewards vouchers.