Is taking on debt always bad? Or is there such a thing as ‘good debt’?

As high inflation forces some Canadians to pile on debt to cover basic living expenses, it’s important to know that not all debt is bad.

Unfortunately, debt is unavoidable for many Canadians, but there is a difference between what’s considered “good” debt and “bad” debt.

Jason Heath, certified financial planner at Objective Financial Partners, explains that good debt is when you borrow money to buy assets that tend to increase in value over time, which can help build wealth.

That can include borrowing to buy a house, investments or a rental property.

Such loans often have tax-deductible interest, such as when you borrow money to invest in stocks, bonds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a taxable account.

Another example is purchasing a property for rental purposes. “The mortgage interest you pay monthly would be tax deductible against the rental income,” explains Heath.

In some cases, student loans can also be a form of good debt. “If you’re borrowing money to pursue a program that will allow you to earn a higher income and has good job prospects, I would argue that’s good debt,” says Heath.

Jessica Moorhouse, an accredited financial counsellor and host of the More Money Podcast, explains bad debt is when you borrow to buy things that decrease in value over time, like most consumer goods — especially if that debt comes with high interest rates.

Bad debt includes borrowing on your credit card, which can have an interest rate as high as 20 per cent or more, and taking out payday loans, which can charge interest averaging a shocking 540 per cent on an annualized basis.

According to Moorhouse, unsecured lines of credit with interest rates above the current average of 7 per cent are also considered bad debt, and should be avoided.