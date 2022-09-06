The Kit beauty director Katherine Lalancette’s current beauty obsessions

Every day, new products land on my desk and it’s my job to try them out. The good ones find their way into various roundups and stories across thekit.ca and the OMG-this-stuff-is-amazing ones go on to live right here, in my faves of the moment column. Behold, my latest loves.

Violette_fr Boum-Boum Milk, $87, violettefr.com

The do-it-all skin mist: Connaissez-vous Violette? She of the rumpled Birkin bangs and perfect vintage Levi’s? The Parisian-bred makeup artist makes French girl beauty, and even that overused, eye-roll-inducing word—effortless—feel fresh and attainable rather than seeming like mere marketing copy. In video tutorials, she fingerpaints her face with whimsy—some twinkling blue shadow on the lids, a touch of balmy highlighter on the cheeks—unconcerned with making every square centimetre of her face “flawless.” As she once told me in an interview, “We’re very lucky because in my country, we’re raised as little girls to think that we’re perfect the way we are. We use beauty as a way to celebrate who we are.” Don’t you just love that? Well, lucky for us, she bottled up her joie-de-vivre-infused approach to beauty in an eponymous line last year, which includes that aforementioned blue eyeshadow as well as that wonderful balmy highlighter. But the star of the range, and the product that routinely sells out, is the charmingly named Boum-Boum Milk. It’s a three-in-one spray, inspired by French pharmacies, where it is sold in France, that acts as a toner, serum and moisturizer, drenching skin in light, refreshing hydration. It’s like performing a full skin care regimen with the simple press of an atomizer. Violette even spritzes it in her hair to refresh her waves and up their shine. Just last week, a new-and-improved version of the bestseller was unveiled. Now the 99 per cent natural formula—a skin-loving blend of fermented birch sap, glacier water and olive leaf extract—is housed in a refillable bottle made of 50 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic. There’s also a new nozzle that delivers a finer mist and can be sprayed from any angle, along with a handy travel-sized bottle, perfect for your handbag. (I’ve come to rely on a midday spritz to revive my face and hair, and conjure some French girl vibes on the go.) It’s no wonder Violette says, “there is no doubt in my mind that this is the product I am the most proud of.”

Peace Out Instant Pore Perfector, $35, sephora.ca

The instant pore eraser: This product is kind of like when you fill in the holes of a wall and paint over it and everything’s so seamless after that you can’t even tell where the frame used to hang. Only, it doesn’t feel at all like spackle—more like a really lightweight cream—and you don’t even need to paint (i.e. wear makeup) over it if you don’t feel like it. It’s truly impressive, swiftly nixing any enlarged pores or texture and making skin so smooth, it nearly appears airbrushed. Instead of silicone, which is what most products of this sort use to create a blurring effect, it actually banks on hyaluronic acid to refine skin’s texture while serving up hydration. Concealer and foundation lay over it beautifully, staying put all day, though, again, even without makeup, the results are incredible. And it’s not just smoke and mirrors, either. The formula is spiked with niacinamide and mushroom extract to even skin’s tone and improve the look of pores and redness overtime. And this bottle will last you a long time, even if it looks tiny. That’s because you’re not meant to use it all over like you would a traditional primer. Rather, you just need the smallest amount to target any areas of concern like, say, either side of your nose or the centre of your chin, where pores tend to be most visible. A quick dab of this stuff and all you see is buttery-smooth skin.

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer, $42, charlottetilbury.com

The eye-awakening concealer: I was asked for I.D. the other day while buying wine for a dinner party and I single-handedly credit this concealer for the occurrence. I had high hopes for the product, having fallen in love with the foundation version earlier this year (it even won one of our Beauty Disrupter Awards), and somehow, it managed to exceed all of my expectations. I’ll admit, I was surprised at first by the consistency—thicker than most concealers out there—but I actually think that’s a key part of why I like it so much. Many liquid concealers are quite thin and runny, which means that when you pat them into the skin, they tend to spread out beyond the area you’re trying to conceal. That, in turn, can lead to you having to layer more concealer on said spot or dark circle or whatever it may be, in order to make it disappear. Because this one is creamier and not as wet (I don’t want to say dry, because it’s not dry, it’s just “less wet,” if that makes sense), it actually stays where you applied it, so you end up requiring less product. Also, the finish is gorgeously radiant. On under-eyes, it’s magic, especially when topped with the brand’s new Airbrush Brightening powder. Suddenly, you’re all like, “Dark circles? What dark circles?” Even in a magnifying mirror, this concealer left no visible texture, making my skin look totally bare. In my book, there is no higher praise for a complexion product. I will say, though, it skews a bit light so you may want to get a shade darker than you might normally. For example, I wear 5 Neutral in the Beautiful Skin Foundation and found that my best match in the Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer was actually 6 Medium. There’s a handy tool on the website that guarantees to find your perfect shade or you get your money back (and the shipping is free no matter what your order value is, so you really have nothing to lose.)

Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant Exfoliator, $87, sephora.ca

The extra-gentle exfoliant: I have been a fan of Dermalogica’s iconic Daily Microfoliant for over a decade now. The powder exfoliant—made of rice brand, papaya enzymes and salicylic acid—is a joy to use. You mix it with a bit of water then rub it all over to unclog pores and brighten your skin. Skin feels satisfyingly clean and smooth after. And while those with normal, combination and oily skin can use it daily (hence the name), it can be a tad too harsh for those on the dry or sensitive side. That’s where this new product comes in. Dubbed “Milkfoliant,” it is a calming, more coddling take on the original. Headlining the ingredient list are nourishing coconut milk powder and soothing oat brand extract. There’s also hyaluronic acid to help support the moisture barrier along with alpha- and beta-hydroxy acids to ever so gently polish off dead cells. It doesn’t feel gritty or scratchy in the least. Instead, at the first contact of water, it transforms into the frothiest lather. It feels amazing and your skin is so, so soft afterwards. Like, I actually caught myself petting my face because I couldn’t believe how velvety it felt—not at all tight, the way a lot of exfoliants leave my complexion. I usually use the Microfoliant but I plan on switching to the new Milkfoliant as soon as the weather cools to ward off scaly skin and preserve my glow all winter long.

JVN Complete Blowout Styling Milk, $34, sephora.ca