7 makeup trends we’re excited to try this fall

There’s something about fall that makes you feel like you can become a whole new person. A great haircut, some fab boots and you’re all like, “watch out, world!” But little gets said about the easiest way to capture that feeling: makeup. It’s low stakes and low cost: no committing to bangs that’ll take months to grow out should you come to regret them and no investing in those aforementioned boots and a coat and some sweaters while you’re at it.

It’s incredible how transformative a humble tube of lipstick in the exact right shade can be. Suddenly, you don’t feel as tired all the time. A calendar full of plans seems thrilling—not daunting. Here, we invite you to relish in the confidence-boosting power of a fresh look with the season’s biggest, prettiest makeup trends.

Terracotta blush: Trade bubblegum and coral for a more autumnal spin on blush. A spicy, reddish brown feels sophisticated and seasonally appropriate while still maintaining the face-awakening properties of a pink flush. Take your cue from the Sacai show and use the shade to sculpt your cheekbones, or channel the models at Brandon Maxwell and dab a little colour on the bridge of your nose for a faux sunburnt look.

Goth lipstick: Sure, it can seem a little scary at first, but believe us, it’s a risk that can most definitely pay off. Paired with crisp, contemporary pieces, nearly black lipstick can look impossibly chic, not to mention so freaking cool! Look for a gloss formula that’s a bit on the sheer side for a more wearable take on the trend.

Brown shadow: So simple yet so gorgeous, a wash of cocoa adds warmth and subtle definition to the gaze. Try going monochromatic by completing the look with a coat of espresso mascara. Softer than black, brown happens to be flattering on all eye colours, intensifying blue and green irises and bringing out gold flecks in brown and hazel eyes.

Wet skin: “Fresh out of the shower” seemed to be the beauty brief at many shows. And though drenched hair might not be the most convenient look to rock during the Canadian fall and winter, a wet-looking complexion makes a strong case. Instead of shimmering powders or metallic creams, try enhancing your features with a clear, sparkle-free highlighter. It makes skin appear glassy smooth yet not at all made up.