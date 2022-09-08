Jeep Reveals Electric Off-Roader, EV Wagoneer, Short Term EV Plans

Jeep is getting ready to go electric in a big hurry. The plan is for four all-electric SUVs by 2025, with three of those sold in North America. As part of the announcement, Jeep showed us an EV meant for Europe that will arrive next year, an EV badged Wagoneer that has nothing to do with its siblings, and an EV that will almost (but not quite) replace the Wrangler.

Jeep Recon EV

That last one is the one you want to know about, and it's called the Jeep Recon. It is designed purely as an EV, but it is meant for some of the same hard-core off-roading as the Wrangler.

It will have Jeep's Trail Rated badge including Selec-Terrain traction management, electronic locking differentials, underbody skid plates, and off-road tires. More importantly, the doors come off. Yes, it will be able to put you truly outside, the way Jeeps have been doing since day one.

As far as range, Jeep says it will offer enough power to cross the Rubicon Trail and then drive back to town for a charge. Production will start in 2024, with orders opening early next year.

Wagoneer S

Wagoneer is the second model, sort of. It's called the Wagoneer S (for now), and while Jeep didn't give us dimensions, it's clearly much smaller than its three-row namesake. Based on a video presentation we saw with Stellantis design boss Ralph Gilles, it's closer to Grand Cherokee size, possibly a bit smaller.

The performance electric will be sold around the world, with Jeep targeting a battery range of around 650 km on a charge. IT will also have 600 hp, which they said should help rocket it to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. Quicker than a Trackhawk.