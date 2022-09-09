In Quebec’s Bas-Saint-Laurent region, I found a delicious dreamland with a local flavour all its own

Later, back at my Sebka campground site surrounded by flowering rosebushes in Saint-André, I store my purchases in my cooler before walking along the trail the owners blazed to their popular neighbour, Tête d’Allumette.

At the brewery, opened in 2013, the patio is full but never cramped, given its natural vastness, surrounded by a flowering clover field. Here, pints of the dry and lightly fruity Hansel and Brettel IPA, and the Niemand Kölsh made with baguette from the Kamouraska bakery of the same name, are brewed over wood fire and go down easy. The way back to my campsite is less easy, weighed down by the case of beer I picked up at their on-site shop, including a bottle of that ocean-reminiscent Gose.

Two days later, as I drive northeast toward Le Bic, a small town that’s part of Rimouski, the mountains on the opposite bank fade as the river widens. Here, chef Colombe St-Pierre of Chez Saint-Pierre has been drawing food lovers like moths to her distinctive flame since 2004, offering a 12-course tasting menu obsessed with the surrounding marine and forest ingredients.

Two years ago, mid-pandemic, to expand beyond her fine-dining haunt, St-Pierre took over the parking lot of the defunct church across the street, opening the seasonal outdoor resto, Cantine Côtière. In this pared-down display of her talents, she puts her signature chef’s spin on Quebec’s snack-bar staples.

At around $25 to $35 a dish, the prices feel steep for a grab-and-go, until my massive order arrives. Biting into the overstuffed Nordic shrimp roll with oyster mushroom and dulse antipasto, puffed wild rice and sea lettuce on a black squid ink roll, I feel like a snake unhooking its jaw. Add the poutine topped with homemade caraway sausage, sauerkraut, mustard sauce and toonie-sized lardon, and a beyond-sated walk up and down the town’s steep hill becomes a necessity.

Those unable to snag a seat at one of St-Pierre’s restaurants can find a glimmer of hope at the on-site pantry at Vieux Loup de Mer, a small 15-chalet hotel in Le Bic with repurposed residences scattered along a steep hill across from the breathtaking Parc national du Bic.

Beyond decorating the interiors with antiques and furs, Martin Gagnon and Jean-Luc Leblond, the couple behind the endeavour, have paid attention to every detail, especially in the food department.

In the morning, croissants and chocolatines from Folles Farines, an artisanal bakery 20 kilometres away, are dropped in my front porch’s bread box. I eat breakfast on the back balcony, watching the tide recede around the geological formations that jut into the St. Lawrence River.

After a day of hiking those moonscape sedimentary rocks, spotting seals playing in the water as cormorants glide above, I stop by the on-site garden to pick parsley, basil and nasturtium. The plants will give a splash of colour to the scallops I’ll cook for dinner in my chalet’s kitchen, which is stocked with organic camelina oil from Baie-des-Sables.

This last destination is the hardest to leave, but I have to follow Route 132 back west to Montreal. Before hitting the road, I stock up at Vieux Loup de Mer’s lobby-turned-grocery. The shop was started in partnership with St-Pierre, Tommy Roy of Rimouski’s BYOB Arlequin and other producers in 2020, when COVID closures meant visitors had few options for sinking their teeth into the vibrant culinary scene.

As for me, artisanal cans of whelks in lobster bisque, along with wintergreen jelly and wild Nordic tea — and St-Pierre’s unique fir-tree ice cream as an immediate treat — will have to keep the Bas-Saint-Laurent alive on my taste buds until next time.

Some travel experiences were provided to Caitlin Stall-Paquet by Québec Maritime, which did not review or approve this article.