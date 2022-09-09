Review - 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD

For 2022, the softer sidewalls and extra suspension travel make the truck even more comfortable off-road. Forget the bigger rocks and washouts you can now just drive over, or the improved approach, departure, and break-over angles that the suspension allows, being more comfortable off-road makes it more fun.

Getting bounced around at even low speeds turns the trail into a miserable experience. This isn't quite as soft as the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 and its Multimatic DSSV shocks, but it's much closer than it used to be. If Toyota decided to add some electronic sway bar disconnects, then it would be positively cushy. Of course, there's nothing stopping you from doing that yourself in your own truck.

Even moving fast on fire roads, the suspension soaked up almost anything I could throw at it. Remaining stable and composed when tested with some emergency braking exercises on the loose surface.

Toyota's Multi Terrain Monitor cameras let you see the trail directly in front of and beside the truck, helping you make sure you find the right line around boulders, trees, and obstacles. I've never seen the benefit of terrain modes like Toyota's Multi-Terrain Select, but the Crawl Control off-road low-speed cruise control function was able to get me up and over some serious dirt mounds. Even if the ABS computer didn't seem to be enjoying the experience.

Unfortunately, you can't drive off-road all of the time. Or at least most of us can't. With all of that off-road capability, there are some compromises when you have to return to civilization.

Those compromises show up in a suspension that is a little bit too soft for paved roads. The Tacoma feels like an old-school pickup, from the days when trucks were for work and not your family hauler.

It's squishy on the highway, and you can feel the truck's many bushings and suspension links moving around on things like expansion joints. Much of the blame for this, though, can be put on the tires. For the trail, the 265/70R16 rubber's massive (and soft) Kevlar reinforced sidewalls are perfect. On the highway, there's just too much squish.

Too bad. This is the TRD Pro, not the TRD "we can go on the trail, we guess, if we have to." Most buyers looking at this truck will probably look at the old-truck feel as a feature and not a bug. They're right to do so. I would take a trick from the weekend pavement racer crowd and have two sets of tires and wheels. One for the pavement, the stock set for the trail.

Less functional but still part of the package is the TRD exhaust. It's louder than the standard system and gives the 3.5L V6 a more authoritative tone. It doesn't add to the 278 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque, but it does drone at steady throttle inputs. Especially on the highway. In town, it's largely drowned out by the mechanical cooling fan.

Inside, this is the same cabin we've seen in the Tacoma for quite a few years now. A couple of years back Toyota added a power driver's seat, and that little tweak turned it from an ergonomic nightmare for any driver above average height into good enough for the vast majority of drivers.

That's if you can get in, of course. The TRD Pro's lift makes it tall, and running boards or steps cut into off-road capability. They're quick to hang up and get torn off on rocks, so they're not included. Toyota does have a range of accessory boards and steps, so you're likely covered either way.

Time-tested ruggedness is great in the frame and driveline, but it's not ideal in the infotainment system. Tacoma soldiers on with Toyota's system that's slow and out of date versus the competition. It does at least have Android Auto and Apple CarPlay now. Exterior cameras are great, but the low resolution of the cameras and screen make spotting things tougher than they should be. Toyota has a new system that launched in the full-size Tundra and is getting rushed into the rest of the Toyota lineup as quickly as possible. But it's not in Tacoma yet, and it won't be for 2023 either.

Driver aids are up to date, even if they aren't Toyota's best. You get pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, radar cruise, and lane departure warning. But the lane departure feature gives you too much time and flexibility before it alerts, and it doesn't include a steering wheel vibration or a tug back into your lane.

Maybe the hornets were looking for a better way to travel. Maybe they thought the electric yellow paint was their queen. Either way, it's not hard to see what is appealing about Tacoma, especially in TRD Pro trim. It's aggressive without being intimidating, immensely capable on the trail, and will probably sell for every dollar you paid for it 10 years down the road. It's not the most refined choice, but it is an absolutely fine choice. And if you don't like it, there's a massive change coming for 2023. Electric Yellow gets replaced by Solar Octane. You might need to sit down.

The vehicle was provided to the writer by the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.