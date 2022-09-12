Can Ingrid save enough money to move abroad?

That said, she concedes she may never be a homeowner in Toronto and has aspirations of moving abroad. The work-from-home transition is backtracking a bit compared to two years ago, as some companies are starting to bring workers back into the office. But Ingrid may well be able to find a job in Canada that she can work from abroad if she is up for an adventure.

The best part is more than 40 countries are now offering digital-nomad visas that allow you to live and work in the country. Most have a significantly lower cost of living than Canada, especially compared to Toronto. So it is easier now than ever to travel the world on a budget without having to find a job in another country. Most of these visas are for European and Caribbean countries, but they are also available for Central and South America, Africa, and Asia.

Ingrid should be commended for her commitment to cooking most of her meals at home with very little spending on takeout or eating out unless she goes for drinks with friends. That said, she could probably cut her grocery bills by shopping at a local grocery store and scouting out deals and discounts, rather than having her groceries delivered. Grocery prices have also soared over the past year and coupon apps like Flipp, Checkout 51, or FlashFood can make it easier to find deals, earn cashback rewards, or save 50 per cent or more on items at local stores that are still good but close to expiry.

Results: She spent less. Spending in week one: $300. Spending in week two: $211.

How she thinks she did: Ingrid feels she made good progress in week two. “I think my spending this week outside of therapy and fees was considerably lower than previously,” she says.

She’s taken Heath’s advice to move away from grocery delivery and further increase her monthly savings by pivoting to coupon apps and shopping in person. “I price matched at a grocery store within 15 minutes of my place,” she said. In week two, Ingrid spent just $75 on her groceries, compared to $150 in week one.

Take-aways: Ingrid is excited about the potential avenues she could pursue to live abroad after her schooling ends.

“I think the most interesting thing I learned was about the digital-nomad visas,” she says, adding it seems like a “fun and convenient way for me to travel as I consider some life changes.”