First Look – Chrysler 300C

Chrysler isn't going to let Dodge take all of the thunder of the farewell to the muscle cars that share a platform with its 300 sedan. Far from it, Chrysler is taking the power back and bringing to market its own 6.4-litre, 485 horsepower salute to the end of the V8 American Land Yacht as we know it.

That land yacht (and yes, we know the 300 is actually built in Brampton, ON) will be called the 2023 Chrysler 300C, a name that's equal parts confusing and misleading.

When the current-generation 300 sedan went on sale, there was a model badged the 300C and there was one badged 300 SRT-8. 300C meant that you could find the 363 hp 5.7-litre Hemi V8 under the hood and the SRT-8 was the 6.4-litre rocket ship.

In 2015, Chrysler dropped the SRT-8 and its 6.4-litre V8 completely. In 2021, Chrysler dropped the 300C trim but kept the 5.7-litre V8 as an option in the 300S. So, this 2023 300C is actually a 300 SRT-8, and not a 300C. See? Ok.

To that end, the new 300C and its 6.4-litre monster will hit 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds on the way to a 12.4-second quarter mile. The kind of times vintage land yachts only dreamed of.

Stopping this tank are four-piston Brembo front brakes, finished in an appropriately bright shade of red. The 300C gets a limited-slip rear differential for added traction and it will have active damping to make sure that the ride in corners isn't as floaty as the straight-line comfort would suggest.

New three-colour 300C badges fancy up the SRT-style black mesh front grille. The badge is a callback to the original Chrysler "letter cars" that started in the 1950s. The Laguna leather front seats are embossed with a replica of the grille badge, while a more conventional nameplate adorns the trunk lid.

Chrysler has added more black chrome to the exterior of the 300C, and it is fitted with 20-inch wheels wearing performance tires. 300C will be offered in white, black, and red paint colours.

Inside, the car has an 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system and 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. The leather seats are accented with silver stitching that is also on the doors and dash, and you'll find carbon fibre and piano black trim inside.