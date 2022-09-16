An affordable design hotel has just opened in London, with stylish interiors and a 24/7 ‘social hub’

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more

The backstory: Capitalizing on the work-from-anywhere trend, Tribe is a relatively new hotel brand billed as an affordable option for digital nomads and adventurous travellers. Its eighth location, Tribe London Canary Wharf, sees this play out in a mixed-use building intended to attract both holidaymakers and professionals. It’s the first U.K. hotel for the Australian-born brand (which is part of Ennismore, a joint venture with Accor), but it’s just getting started: It has plans to open 50 more properties worldwide within a few years.

The space: There are 320 guest rooms across six floors, and despite Tribe’s easier-on-the-budget positioning (rates start from £189 per night), the property hasn’t scrimped on style. The interiors are by the design team at Ennismore, which is also behind the Hoxton and numerous other chic hotel brands. Comfort and functionality reign here; king-sized beds and rainfall shower heads can be found in each of the rooms, which start from 150 square feet. Taking notes from the ’60s and ’70s, common areas are airy and bright, with retro tiles, soft banquettes and graphic artwork lending pops of colour.

The dining: The main restaurant, Feels Like June, showcases locally sourced food and drinks on its California-inspired menu. The concept is meant to evoke summer vibes even on drizzly London days, with coconut chia pots, mezze plates, shrimp tacos and detox smoothies on offer. After-work drinks flow on the terrace, with cocktails on tap. But if you’re just looking for a quick bite between sightseeing, the round-the-clock Grab & Go counter is where you’ll find premade meals, pastries and coffees.

The extra amenities: Don’t be surprised if you see Londoners camped out at laptops in the lobby or on the terrace. Designed to attract remote workers, the ground floor’s 24/7 “Social Hub” has an open-door policy (plus plenty of power outlets). Also intentional is the property’s relatively short supply of frills; Tribe’s ethos is to “give you everything you need and nothing you don’t.” Fair enough — did you really intend to hit up the hotel gym?

The nearby sights: Tribe is the only hotel to be located directly within Canary Wharf, a business district of around 300 retail shops, restaurants, cafés and bars. Nearby, you’ll find the Museum of London Docklands and the Crossrail Place Roof Garden, while the O2 entertainment venue is just across the river. However, the biggest selling feature is the central location. The Tube, DLR and Crossrail train stations — providing access to the rest of London — are just a short walk away.

