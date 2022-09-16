What are the very best bars in the world? We asked a Canadian spirits expert who has travelled to more than 60 countries

“There are some legendary bars in Edinburgh, and the Commons is a great new addition to their ranks,” says Mote. “Plus, you can stay there.” The cocktail bar is on the ground floor of the newly opened Virgin Hotels Edinburgh in the Old Town, and part of the space is a restored 19th-century church. “Overall, I love how small and historic Edinburgh is. It honestly reminds me of Vancouver a bit in size, especially with Arthur’s Seat looming over the city,” adds Mote. Expect a menu that leans heavily on, you guessed it, Scotch, plus local ingredients like wildflower and heather honey.

For a best-kept secret in Montreal: Milky Way (1886 Rue Centre)

“This bar almost needs no introduction,” says Mote. Crowned with vaulted glass ceilings and lush with plants galore, Milky Way has a “big, open-air feel to the room,” says Mote. “It feels like you’re in a solarium and has this almost European vibe to it.” In her view, it’s one of the best-kept secrets in Canada. “It deserves to top any list of best bars. They’re so playful with the way they make drinks.”

For a cocktail mecca in New York City: Death & Co (433 E. 6th St.)

“This bar has been around for a long time,” says Mote, “and they’ve inspired generations of drink makers. They basically fuelled an entire revival of classic cocktails.” She notes that they have some of the best service in the world, describing it as a “little rock star — it’s not polished, white-glove. You feel very comfortable.” While this more clandestine East Village location is iconic, Death & Co also has outposts in Los Angeles and Denver, and will soon open in Washington, D.C.

For hyped-up mescal in laid-back London: Hacha (378 Kingsland Rd.)

To keep costs low when they opened, the team at Hacha started by stocking 20 to 25 different bottles of agave spirits, from cult mescals to sipping tequilas, served neat or in imaginative cocktails. All are kept on the back bar, with name tags and numbers underneath. “When each bottle is done, owner Deano Moncrieffe brings in a new crop of bottles,” says Mote. “It gets anyone who stops in so excited about tequila and mescal. And they make great tacos.”

For smooth drinks and loud karaoke in Toronto: Bar Mordecai (1272 Dundas St. W.)

“A good blend of karaoke and awesome drinks is never lost on me,” says Mote, “and Christina Veira’s place does this perfectly.” The Wes Anderson–themed West End bar features three different themed karaoke rooms, plus a stellar menu of cocktails that “provide the right amount of liquid courage to sing your heart out!”