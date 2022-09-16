In the ranches of B.C.’s Cariboo Chilcotin, I gained a deeper understanding of the connection between human and horses

I quickly find that my chestnut-brown mare, Mimsy, is sweet but stubborn. She stops occasionally to nibble on weeds and likes to wander close to trees, treating me to a pine-needle exfoliation.

Fortunately, with more than a dozen guest ranches, B.C.’s Cariboo Chilcotin region offers many opportunities to get back in the saddle.

A short drive “down the road” (Chilcotin-speak for anywhere from 30 minutes to three hours away), I arrive at Echo Valley Ranch & Spa. Situated in an open grassland with stunning views of the Marble Range, the 160-acre, all-inclusive ranch offers an extensive menu of guest activities, including active adventures (hiking, biking, canyon excursions), spa treatments, and morning yoga in a building designed by Thai architect Pinyo Suwankiri.

The ranch’s operations manager, Mike Christensen, sports a salt-and-pepper beard under a well-worn brown cowboy hat. He’s been at Echo Valley for four years, arriving here from his chaps-and-boots “cowboy life” in Montana. He created Echo Valley’s popular Horse Harmony experience, which launched to the public in 2021.

“We want to have guests understand and appreciate that a horse is not just a ‘vessel for transport’ but a living, feeling being,” notes Christensen, describing the ranch’s horse-riding program, which is one of Destination Canada’s Canadian Signature Experiences (a curated collection of distinctive, only-in-Canada activities).

Horse Harmony offers guests the chance to gain a greater understanding of the human-horse connection. The program excels at calming nervous riders who may or may not have equestrian experience; it’s tailor-made for people like me.

The care and respect that I would offer to a friend or companion is what I learn to give to my horse, Bow. Named after nearby Mount Bowman, he’s tall and handsome, with a shiny black coat and white markings on his long face, which I scratch obligingly.

Before heading out onto the trails surrounding the ranch, Bow and I walk around the dusty corral, working on the trust exercises Christensen has shown us. We follow each other’s moves, bolstering my confidence in Bow and his in me.

This time to physically connect before riding is important, according to Christensen. “The intention is to establish trust and leadership, with the human respecting the horse, and the horse feeling comfortable and giving permission to having you on their back.”

We leave the corral, meandering comfortably through a canopy of pine trees and alders whose leaves are just beginning to turn and drift to the forest floor. It’s a relaxed ride; fall is in the air, but the sun is still summery and fits my bright mood.

At the tour’s end, Bow and I share a moment. I stroke his warm neck, slightly damp from the ride, thanking and praising him for the safe journey and our time together. It’s as harmonious a time as I’ve ever spent on a horse.

Back in the stables, I brush Bow’s flank and feed him dried alfalfa treats. It seems this beautiful creature and I have finally found equal footing.

Claudia Laroye travelled as a guest of Destination BC, which did not review or approve this article.